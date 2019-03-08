Crowds defy the weather to enjoy the Framlingham Country Show

Hundreds of people attended this year's Framlingham Country Show. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Archant

The weather might not have been perfect for the Framlingham Country Show over the weekend, but visitors were determined to put on their warm waterproof coats and have a good time anyway.

Viking demonstration at The Framlingham Country Show. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Viking demonstration at The Framlingham Country Show. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

There were good crowds at the show on both Saturday and Sunday as people turned up to see the entertainment in the rings in front of Framlingham College – with cookery demonstrations and a Festival of Dogs – giving our canine companions the chance to show off their skills – to add to the fun of the weekend’s events.

Families enjoying the Framlingham Country Show. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Families enjoying the Framlingham Country Show. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

On the weekend before it returns to our screens for it last series, there was even a display by Jonathan Marshall whose extraordinary riding skills have been seen in several episodes of Game of Thrones.

Families enjoying the Framlingham Country Show. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Families enjoying the Framlingham Country Show. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The event has become a major curtain-raiser for the spring and summer events across the county, giving visitors the chance to blow away their cobwebs and enjoy an early country show.