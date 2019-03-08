Game of Thrones actor and horseman to star at Framlingham Country Show

Jonathan Marshall demonstrating his horsemanship skills at the Framlingham Country Show Archant

A leading youth motorcycle display team, a TV horse master and falconry expert, a food festival, a dog show as well as Greatest Showman circus acts and performances from the Suffolk Youth Orchestra are among the attractions at this weekend’s Framlingham Country Show.

Alpacas at the Framlingham Country Show. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Alpacas at the Framlingham Country Show. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The large scale event is well known for its dizzying festival within a festival approach providing visitors with a spectacular selection of things to see and do over the two days.

One of the biggest draws this year will be the appearance of experienced horseman Jonathan Marshall, who has worked on both Game of Thrones and Poldark. He will be giving an exciting main ring performance which will feature both horses and birds of prey. With the return of Game of Thrones to our screens next week, it will be a perfect time to witness his skills in the flesh.

The Rockets Motorbike Team - this leading youth motorcycle stunt team is made up of five to 16 year olds and have participated in some fabulous show such as the Queen’s Jubilee and Silverstone race days and the Framlingham Country Show will draw great crowds for their awe inspiring stunts.

Circus aerial displays will happen three times a day with a Greatest Showman theme as well as magic shows three times a day.

Meet a tame T-Rex at the Framlingham Country Show Photo: Darren Raymond Meet a tame T-Rex at the Framlingham Country Show Photo: Darren Raymond

The Festival of Dogs at the show is hugely popular with Charity Fun Dog Shows (raising £1,800 for charities last year), Owner and Celebrity Lookalike Competition, Dog Agility, Dogs Have Got Talent, Flyball and a varied array of attractions.

Framlingham Festivals of Food offers visitors access to some wonderful producers, cookery demonstrations with the highlight being the Country Food Trust. In the first year they produced 20,408 meals and since inception we have produced over 250,000 meals. These meals are donated to those in food poverty either directly to people in need, charities who feed people in need or through pioneering charities like Fare Share who distribute food nationwide to other charities.

There will also be gin talks and tastings combining it with some wonderful tonic waters, pasta making demonstrations and much more. There will also be cookery demonstrations throughout the weekend including the chef from the Angel in Bury St Edmunds.

Framlingham Country Show at Framlingham College. Karsten Bulner wiith Harris Hawk. Framlingham Country Show at Framlingham College. Karsten Bulner wiith Harris Hawk.

There will also be an amazing array of rural crafters this year with over 15 craftspeople demonstrating and making what they sell at the show and don’t forget the Wonderful Wings of the World displays. These are birds of prey static displays as well as some wonderful birds of prey rescue stories.

The Framlingham Festivals of Kids will prove popular and youngsters are invited to come along and meet Classisauras, the T-Rex Dinosaur and his Fortnite friends along with some amazing Transformers. There will be lots for children to do including Punch and Judy, Gemma’s Petting Farm, rides and loads more fun.

The Suffolk Youth Orchestra will be at the show this year playing for the visitors on the Sunday of the show. There will be eight bands playing daily with some exceptional music this year from local choirs to some fabulous acoustic groups and bands.

The Framlingham Festival of Cars is part of the show this year with an array of vintage and classic cars which will be parked in front of the school buildings so will have a stunning backdrop.

The family festival area of the Framlingham Country Show Photo: Darren Raymond The family festival area of the Framlingham Country Show Photo: Darren Raymond

Visitors are also invited to experience a living history village and to try your aim with a living history archery display.

There’s also a display of Alpaca Agility - come along and meet the Hedeningham Alpaca family who trek in Thetford Forest and watch their hilarious Alpaca Agility Demo’s.

Also, there will be a fantastic opportunity to do some Easter shopping with 200 stands at the show.

The Framlingham Country Show runs on Saturday April 13 and Sunday April 14, from 10am – 5pm, at Framlingham College, College Road, Framlingham, IP13 9EY. For tickets and more information visit: www.framlinghamcountryshow.co.uk/tickets