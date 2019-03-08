Your day-by-day guide to Framlingham Gala Fest 2019

Framlingham Gala. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown

Framlingham Gala Fest is back for a second year. The Framlingham Gala was successfully relaunched as a three-day event in 2018 and organisers have unveiled a packed programme providing something for everyone to enjoy this coming weekend.

It's party time at the Framlingham Gala Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The traditional parade and entertainment on the Castle Meadow on Gala Fest Monday will follow the newest additions on the Saturday and Sunday, including the Team Duathlon event and Live Music Night, creating three days of colour, music and family fun for all for Framlingham and the surrounding area.

The Framlingham Gala Fest programme looks like this:

Team Duathlon - Saturday May 25, 11am-1pm: Framlingham Sports Club

The Smokehouse Blue Marching Band at a previous Framlingham Gala Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Team Duathlon relay gets the weekend off to a sporty start. The race is a fun challenge for all abilities in teams of three to take on. Featuring a 2k run, 16k bike and 5k run with each team member taking on one section of the race. The race is ideal for families, friends or groups, if you enjoy running or cycling, or it and can provide a great motivational fitness goal to work towards. Ages 10+.

There are various prizes on offer so you won't have to finish first for the chance to win. Choose the category you would like to be entered into when submitting you team details.

Following the end of the event there will be a BBQ, bar and live music into the evening for all competitors and spectators.

The Team Duathlon will take place at 11am at Framlingham Sports Club, with a warm up beforehand at 10.30am. Entry via www.framlinghamgalafest.co.uk is £30 for your team of three. Entry deadline 18 May.

The Fram Gala team duathlon will be a fun challenge for all abilities and ages Picture: Dean Warner

Live Music Night - Saturday May 25, 1pm-11pm: Framlingham Sports Club

An afternoon and evening of live rock, pop and country music from lots of fantastic local singers and bands at Framlingham Sports Club. The music starts at 1pm building up the main acts who will perform in the evening until 11pm.

Food and drink will available to create a mini festival atmosphere, plus there will be entertainment for the children including face painting. Camping is also available to complete the festival experience. Everyone is welcome to come along and just sit and listen, enjoy a sing-a-long, or even have a little dance.

A mother and son have a go at being Punch and Judy Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Headling act is singer-songwriter Connor Adams. Connor's ability to blend heartfelt lyrics with a contemporary popular sound and captivate an audience has earned him the kind praise of many industry professionals, including 'BBC Music Introducing' sighting him as "an up and coming star".

Also on the line up is Black Delilah, Blue Mean Eyes, Man in a Hat, The Eleventh Hour, Serena Grant, Nicky Rubin, AdeliJa, Stetsons are Cool, Harmless Cross Fire, Anna Carter, Andy Dee Martino and Lauren Jennifer.

The Music Night takes place at Framlingham Sports Club. Entry is free before 5pm, or £5 after 5pm (Under 16s free).

Swing dancers got the crowds going at a previous Framlingham Gala Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Music by the Pond - Sunday May 26, Noon-6pm: Beside the Castle Inn Pub

A chilled afternoon of live music performed by talented local singers and bands. Taking place beside the pond next to the Castle Inn pub from Noon - 6pm.

The line up for the afternoon is EllY Tree, Girl in the Hat, Bex and Freda, Noah Evans, Roma, Sophie Hanson, Rob Lewis and Poder de tres.

Craft Fair - Sunday May 26 & Monday May 27, 10am-5pm: St Michaels Rooms

The much loved Craft Fair will be open from 10am - 5pm on both the Sunday and Monday in St Michaels Rooms. Showcasing a variety of handmade crafts and produce from local makers. A great chance to pick up a unique gift for someone, or a little treat for yourself.

Gala Fest Monday - Monday May 27, Noon-8pm: Framlingham Castle Meadow

The entertainment on Bank Holiday Monday starts with the traditional parade of colourful floats and fancy dress through the town. The stars of the parade will be the 2019 Gala Fest Princesses Lexie Bullingham, Grace Carr, and Millie Barker.

Starting on Station Road the parade makes its way up to the Castle Meadow via the Market Hill. The parade is free to enter and everyone is encouraged to get involved by entering a float or wearing fancy dress to be as bright, colourful and make as much noise as possible. The theme for 2019 is 'Sand, Sea & Surf' and prizes are awarded for the best decorated entries.

Following the parade will be an afternoon of family fun on the Castle Meadow. Entry to the Castle Meadow will again be free.

On the Castle Meadow there will be entertainment by Suffolk Samba, Urban Allstars Majorettes, Swing Dance and Phaze II Caribbean Steel Band, as well as live music until 8pm with headline act Jade MayJean (7pm-8pm) from The Voice UK. Also on the meadow will be games, have-a-go archery, trade stalls and Stocks Fun Fair. For the children there will be races, face painting, and entertainment by Magic Olly. Refreshments available on the day will include BBQ, paella, ice cream and doughnuts.

Headline acts is Jade MayJean from Ipswich. Jade is a singer/songwriter that caught the public's attention through BBC one's The Voice (2014). In 2018 she released her first ever album {20SIXTY}.

Also playing on the day are OK.OJ, The Koolerators, James Nunn, Adam Philpott and Souparnika.

To finish off the weekend will be the Grand Gala Fest Draw, offering the chance to win some fantastic prizes donated by local businesses. Draw tickets are just £1 each and are available now plus at events over the Gala Fest weekend.

Also on the Monday is a Car Boot Sale at Framlingham Sports Club which open from 10am. Sellers are welcome to turn up on the day. Pay for your pitch on the day.

Framlingham Gala Fest is organised and run by a small team of volunteers with all proceeds from the weekend going to Framlingham Sports Club for the running and maintenance of the club, new facilities and lower membership costs.

For full details about the weekend visit www.framlinghamgalafest.co.uk