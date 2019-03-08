E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

Children can swim for FREE this half term - and at Christmas too

PUBLISHED: 07:30 17 October 2019

Children will be able to enjoy free swimming in Suffolk this half term and during the Christmas holidays. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Children will be able to enjoy free swimming in Suffolk this half term and during the Christmas holidays. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

This content is subject to copyright.

Youngsters can swim for free at several Suffolk leisure centres over the October half term and Christmas holidays.

Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils are extending their free swims offer for under-17s to help promote healthier and active lifestyles. A similar offer proved successful during the summer holidays, with more than 14,000 free swims.

People aged 16 and under living in the Babergh district can swim at Abbeycroft's Kingfisher Leisure Centre in Sudbury and Hadleigh Pool and Leisure. Users will need to sign up for an Abbeycroft Leisure free swimming membership first in order to claim their free swim.

The Everyone Active offer for youngsters aged 16 and under living in Mid Suffolk will allow free swims at Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre, Stowmarket, and Stradbroke Swimming Pool and Fitness Centre.

Both offers will run from October 19 to 27 and December 20 to January 5, inclusive. Customers are advised to check the pool programme on their centre's website for the times of free swimming sessions and terms and conditions.

You may also want to watch:

Derek Davis, cabinet member for communities for Babergh, said: "It's fantastic we've been able to extend this offer of free swimming in the district, to help get our younger residents and their families active during the school holidays.

"We saw an amazing take-up over the summer and I hope that we will see even more of our residents taking part over the coming months."

Julie Flatman, cabinet member for communities and housing for Mid Suffolk, said: "With such a successful summer take-up on our free swims offer for under-17s, it's amazing news that we're able to offer this again over the half term and Christmas too."

Tracey Loynds, development director at Abbeycroft Leisure, said: "We're delighted to be able to support Babergh with the free swimming initiatives again, encouraging youngsters to exercise for free over the holidays."

Anselm Gurney, contract manager at Everyone Active's Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre, added: "Encouraging residents in Mid Suffolk to take up swimming and exercise is so important for their health and wellbeing, and it's great news we're able to support this initiative again.

"By continuing this campaign, we hope it inspires younger residents to give swimming a go and carry on into adulthood too."

Normal rules for parental supervision will apply, and any children under eight years of age must be accompanied by a paying adult in the pool. Swimming lessons are not available as part of the offer.

Most Read

Amber weather warning issued as thunderstorms and heavy rain hit Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

Speedway Recap: The story of the Premiership Play-Off Final first leg as Witches fall to a home defeat

Jason Doyle falls behind Cameron Heeps and Niels-Kristian Iversen on the first bend of the opening heat. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Village could more than double in size under new housing plans

The land in Pettistree which could see new housing Picture: DAVID HALLETT

Manhunt under way after masked raiders with crowbars smash into Co-op

Police were called to the Coop in Sizewell Road, Leiston, to reports of a burglary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It sickens me’ – Mum’s anger after autistic son, 10, forced out of Suffolk school

Jack Abbott has spoken out over 'off-rolling' Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Amber weather warning issued as thunderstorms and heavy rain hit Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

Speedway Recap: The story of the Premiership Play-Off Final first leg as Witches fall to a home defeat

Jason Doyle falls behind Cameron Heeps and Niels-Kristian Iversen on the first bend of the opening heat. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Village could more than double in size under new housing plans

The land in Pettistree which could see new housing Picture: DAVID HALLETT

Manhunt under way after masked raiders with crowbars smash into Co-op

Police were called to the Coop in Sizewell Road, Leiston, to reports of a burglary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It sickens me’ – Mum’s anger after autistic son, 10, forced out of Suffolk school

Jack Abbott has spoken out over 'off-rolling' Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Find out which historic sites are deemed ‘at risk’

The Electric Theatre in Harwich Picture: HISTORIC ENGLAND

Woodbridge mayor defends wearing mayoral robes after protest arrest

Police remove Eamonn O'Nolan from an Extinction Rebellion climate change protest in London Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Children can swim for FREE this half term – and at Christmas too

Children will be able to enjoy free swimming in Suffolk this half term and during the Christmas holidays. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

‘My body was in agony’ – Student’s bike ride from hell after 69-MILE detour

Edd Twinn took a wrong turn on his first day and added an extra 69 miles onto his journey and had ascended half the height of Everest by the evening. Picture: EDD TWINN

Where does Suffolk rank for adult social care?

'Like all councils across the country, each year we review each persons financial situation and amend our care charges as appropriate' says Rebecca Hopfensperger Picture: RAWPIXEL/GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists