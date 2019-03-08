Children can swim for FREE this half term - and at Christmas too

Children will be able to enjoy free swimming in Suffolk this half term and during the Christmas holidays.

Youngsters can swim for free at several Suffolk leisure centres over the October half term and Christmas holidays.

Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils are extending their free swims offer for under-17s to help promote healthier and active lifestyles. A similar offer proved successful during the summer holidays, with more than 14,000 free swims.

People aged 16 and under living in the Babergh district can swim at Abbeycroft's Kingfisher Leisure Centre in Sudbury and Hadleigh Pool and Leisure. Users will need to sign up for an Abbeycroft Leisure free swimming membership first in order to claim their free swim.

The Everyone Active offer for youngsters aged 16 and under living in Mid Suffolk will allow free swims at Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre, Stowmarket, and Stradbroke Swimming Pool and Fitness Centre.

Both offers will run from October 19 to 27 and December 20 to January 5, inclusive. Customers are advised to check the pool programme on their centre's website for the times of free swimming sessions and terms and conditions.

Derek Davis, cabinet member for communities for Babergh, said: "It's fantastic we've been able to extend this offer of free swimming in the district, to help get our younger residents and their families active during the school holidays.

"We saw an amazing take-up over the summer and I hope that we will see even more of our residents taking part over the coming months."

Julie Flatman, cabinet member for communities and housing for Mid Suffolk, said: "With such a successful summer take-up on our free swims offer for under-17s, it's amazing news that we're able to offer this again over the half term and Christmas too."

Tracey Loynds, development director at Abbeycroft Leisure, said: "We're delighted to be able to support Babergh with the free swimming initiatives again, encouraging youngsters to exercise for free over the holidays."

Anselm Gurney, contract manager at Everyone Active's Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre, added: "Encouraging residents in Mid Suffolk to take up swimming and exercise is so important for their health and wellbeing, and it's great news we're able to support this initiative again.

"By continuing this campaign, we hope it inspires younger residents to give swimming a go and carry on into adulthood too."

Normal rules for parental supervision will apply, and any children under eight years of age must be accompanied by a paying adult in the pool. Swimming lessons are not available as part of the offer.