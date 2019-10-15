E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Friends is coming to the big screen for its 25th anniversary

PUBLISHED: 19:00 23 October 2019

Matt Le Blanc, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston filming Friends in 1998. Picture: PA PHOTO

Matt Le Blanc, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston filming Friends in 1998. Picture: PA PHOTO

PA Archive/PA Images

Years after the sitcom first aired in 1994 it is still as popular as ever - and now in Essex and Suffolk you can have the chance to celebrate 25 years of the award-winning TV show Friends.

The Odeon cinema on Head Street in Colchester will be showing the Friends 25th anniversary special. Picture: SU ANDERSONThe Odeon cinema on Head Street in Colchester will be showing the Friends 25th anniversary special. Picture: SU ANDERSON

Odeon, which has a cinema in Colchester town centre, is giving Friends fans the chance to watch Joey, Chandler, Phoebe, Monica, Ross and Rachel on the big screen in the run up to Christmas.

The chain has proudly put together a three-part film compiled of some of the show's best episodes, naming it the Friends 25th: The One With The Anniversary.

A few weeks ago fans went into hysteria after cast member Jennifer Aniston broke Instagram with a selfie reunion of the Friends actors.

The caption read 'And now we're Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM'.

View this post on Instagram

And now we're Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on

Now the reunion is really happening - but not quite how Friends fans had first hoped.

These are the release dates and episodes available for the films which are coming to Colchester:

Part one: Sunday, December 8

- The One Where Monica Gets a Roommate

- The One with the Blackout

- The One With The Birth

- The One Where Ross Finds Out

Part two: Wednesday, December 11

- The One With the Prom Video

- The One Where No One's Ready

- The One The Morning After

- The One With The Embryos

Part three: Sunday, December 15

- The One With Chandler In A Box

- The One With Ross's Wedding Part 2

- The One Where Everyone Finds Out

- The One Where Ross Got High

You can already book your seat for part one here.

Speaking of the new compilation, the Odeon said: "Our friends are still there for you, 25 years later! Celebrate the milestone anniversary of the beloved sitcom, coming to the big screen for the first time ever!

"This is a show about love and sex and careers and a time in life when everything is possible ... about the search for commitment and security ... and the fear of commitment and security. Most of all, it's about friendship - for when you're young and single in the city, your friends are your family."

Meanwhile, fans in Ipswich will be able to watch a Friends the musical parody at the town's Regent Theatre in April 2020.

The musical, which will be shown for one night only on Thursday, April 16, claims to "poke fun at the wacky misadventures of the group of 20-something pals we love from the hit TV show as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life, and love in 1990's Manhattan".

The cast will be singing and dancing their way back into our hearts in the first musical version of the sitcom.

Tickets for the show which starts at 7.30pm are priced at £33 and can be booked here.

