Our blockbuster guide to family-friendly open-air cinema this summer

The Greatest Showman starring Hugh Jackman is one of the feelgood films gracing our outdoor screens this summer. Archant

Outdoor cinema has really taken off during the last few summers and this year there are more screenings than ever. Here is our guide to the films showing in Suffolk and north Essex which will brighten those gorgeous summer evenings.

Bradley Cooper as Jackson Maine and Lady Gaga as his protege Ally in the remake of the Hollywood classic A Star Is Born which continues to thrill audiences Photo: Warner Bros Bradley Cooper as Jackson Maine and Lady Gaga as his protege Ally in the remake of the Hollywood classic A Star Is Born which continues to thrill audiences Photo: Warner Bros

This summer there will be public outdoor screenings, set against beautiful surroundings including stately homes and public gardens.

June:

Mary Poppins Returns will entertain family audiences at open-air screenings this summer Picture: DISNEY Mary Poppins Returns will entertain family audiences at open-air screenings this summer Picture: DISNEY

Sunday June 23

A Star Is Born (15): Starring: Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga; Christchurch Park, Ipswich. Gates open at 7.30pm but the film won't begin until after sunset.

July:

Rami Malek gives an incredible performance in the moving Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody Rami Malek gives an incredible performance in the moving Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody

Saturday July 6

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG): Starring: Lily James, Amanda Seyfried, Meryl Streep, Dominic Cooper. Christchurch Park, Ipswich. Gates open at 2.30pm. Film starts at 3.15pm.

Saturday July 6

Both Mamma Mia! films are on screen this summer. Christine Baranski (Tanya), Meryl Streep (Donna) and Julie Walters (Rosie) star in Mamma Mia! Both Mamma Mia! films are on screen this summer. Christine Baranski (Tanya), Meryl Streep (Donna) and Julie Walters (Rosie) star in Mamma Mia!

Bohemian Rhapsody (12A): Starring Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee; Christchurch Park, Ipswich. Gates open at 6pm. Film starts at 7.15pm.

Friday July 19

A Star Is Born (15): Starring: Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga; Kentwell Hall, near Sudbury. Gates open at 7.30pm. Film starts 9.30pm.

Friday July 26

Mamma Mia! (PG): Starring: Meryl Streep, Julie Walters, Amanda Seyfried, Dominic Cooper, Colin Firth. Kentwell Hall, near Sudbury. Gates open at 7.30pm. Film starts 9.30pm.

August:

Thursday August 1

The Greatest Showman (Sing Along) (PG): Starring: Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron. Holywells Park, Ipswich. Gates open at 6.30pm. Film starts at sunset (7.30pm approx).

Friday August 2

Black Panther (12A): Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o. Holywells Park, Ipswich. Gates open at 6.30pm. Film starts at sunset (7.30pm approx).

Friday August 2

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG): Starring: Lily James, Amanda Seyfried, Meryl Streep, Dominic Cooper. Kentwell Hall, near Sudbury. Gates open at 7.30pm. Film starts 9.30pm.

Saturday August 3

Bohemian Rhapsody (12A): Starring Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee; Holywells Park, Ipswich. Gates open at 6.30pm. Film starts at sunset (7.30pm approx).

Bohemian Rhapsody (12A): Starring Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee; Marks Tey Parish Hall. Gates open at 7.30pm. Film starts at sunset (8.20pm approx)

Peter Rabbit (PG): Starring: James Corden, Fayssal Bazzi, Domhnall Gleeson; The Jockey Club Rooms, Newmarket. Film starts 1pm

A Star Is Born (15): Starring: Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga; The Jockey Club Rooms, Newmarket. Film starts 8pm

Sunday August 4

The Greatest Showman (PG): Starring: Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron. The Jockey Club Rooms, Newmarket. Film starts 1pm

Grease (PG): Starring: John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John, Stockard Channing; The Jockey Club Rooms, Newmarket. Film starts 8pm

Thursday August 8

The Greatest Showman (Sing Along) (PG): Starring: Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron. Castle Park, Colchester; Film starts 6.30pm

Friday August 9

Bohemian Rhapsody (12A): Starring Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee; Castle Park, Colchester; Film starts 6.30pm

Saturday August 10

Dirty Dancing (12): Starring: Patrick Swayze, Jennifer Grey, Jerry Orbach; Castle Park, Colchester; Film starts 6.30pm

Mary Poppins Returns (U): Starring: Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw; Late Riser Car Boot Site, London Roadd, Clacton On Sea. Gates open at 6.30pm. Film starts at sunset (8pm approx)

Thursday August 15

The Greatest Showman (Sing Along) (PG): Starring: Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron. Abbey Gardens, Bury St Edmunds; Film starts 6.30pm

Friday August 16

Pretty Woman (15): Starring: Julia Roberts, Richard Gere, Hector Elizondo; Abbey Gardens, Bury St Edmunds; Film starts 6.30pm

Saturday August 17

Bohemian Rhapsody (12A): Starring Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee; Abbey Gardens, Bury St Edmunds; Film starts 6.30pm

Friday August 23

Mary Poppins Returns (U): Starring: Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw; Trinity Park Showground, Ipswich; Gates open at 6.30pm. Film starts at sunset (8pm approx)

Sunday August 25

Breakfast At Tiffany's (PG): Starring: Audrey Hepburn, George Peppard, Patricia Neal; Helmingham Hall Gardens, north of Ipswich; Gates open at 6.30pm. Film starts at sunset (8pm approx)

Friday August 30

Bohemian Rhapsody (12A): Starring Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee; High Lodge, Thetford; Film starts 6.30pm

Saturday August 31

The Greatest Showman (PG): Starring: Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron. High Lodge, Thetford; Film starts 6.30pm

September:

Thursday September 5

The Lost Boys (15): Starring: Keifer Sutherland, Jason Patric, Corey Haim, Dianne Wiest; Nicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad; Film starts 6.30pm

Friday September 6

Bohemian Rhapsody (12A): Starring Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee; Nicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad; Film starts 6.30pm

Saturday September 7

The Greatest Showman (PG): Starring: Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron; Nicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad; Film starts 6.30pm

The Films:

A Star Is Born (15): Seasoned country-rock star Jackson Maine (Bradley Cooper) discovers and falls in love with struggling musician Ally (Lady Gaga). She has just about given up on her dream to make it big as a singer - until Jack coaxes her into the spotlight. But even as Ally's career takes off, the personal side of their relationship is breaking down, as Jack fights an ongoing battle with his own internal demons. BBFC advice: contains strong language, drug misuse and brief full frontal nudity.

Bohemian Rhapsody (12A): Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury. Freddie defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet. The film traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound. They reach unparalleled success, but in an unexpected turn Freddie, surrounded by darker influences, shuns Queen in pursuit of his solo career. Having suffered greatly without the collaboration of Queen, Freddie manages to reunite with his bandmates just in time for Live Aid. BBFC advice: contains moderate sex references, drug references, infrequent strong language.

Mamma Mia! (PG): Set on a colourful Greek island, the plot serves as a background for a wealth of ABBA songs. A young woman about to be married discovers that any one of three men could be her father. She invites all three to the wedding without telling her mother, Donna, who was once the lead singer of Donna and the Dynamos. In the meantime, Donna has invited her backup singers, Rosie and Tanya. BBFC advice: contains mild bad language, sex references.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG): In this musical romantic comedy, Sophie grapples with running her mother's villa while also expecting her first child and worries that she won't be able to handle everything on her own, so she enlists two of her mother's friends for assurance, help and guidance. Along the way, she learns more about her mother's past and how faces a surprise visit from someone she's never met: her own grandmother. BBFC advice: contains mild sex references.

The Greatest Showman (PG): Celebrates the birth of show business and tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. Orphaned, disrespected yet brilliant, P.T. Barnum, a showman, is on a mission for fame. BBFC advice: contains brief mild threat, violence.

Mary Poppins Returns (U): In Depression-era London, a now-grown Jane and Michael Banks, along with Michael's three children, are visited by the enigmatic Mary Poppins following a personal loss. Through her unique magical skills, and with the aid of her friend Jack, she helps the family rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives. BBFC advice: contains very mild threat.

Black Panther (12A): T'Challa, heir to the hidden but advanced kingdom of Wakanda, must step forward to lead his people into a new future and must confront a challenger from his country's past. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people and their way of life. BBFC advice: contains moderate violence, injury detail, rude gesture.

Peter Rabbit (PG): Based on the books by Beatrix Potter: Peter Rabbit (James Corden;) his three sisters: Flopsy (Margot Robbie,) Mopsy (Elizabeth Debicki) and Cotton Tail (Daisy Ridley) and their cousin Benjamin (Colin Moody) enjoy their days harassing Mr McGregor in his vegetable garden. Until one day he dies and no one can stop them roaming across his house and lands. However, when one of Mr McGregor's relatives inherits the house, he finds much more than he bargained for. What ensues, is a battle of wills between the new Mr McGregor and the rabbits. BBFC advice: contains mild threat, comic violence.

Grease (PG): With the summer of 1958 nearly at its end, Danny, the sweet American boy, and Sandy, the straight-laced Aussie girl, exchange oaths of eternal devotion, and part ways forever. However, unbeknownst to them, an unexpected change of plans will reunite the young dreamers at the bustling Rydell High for the new term. However, something has changed. Now Danny has become the cocky Romeo and rebellious leader of the greaser gang, the T-Birds, and feels compelled to maintain his hard-earned reputation in front of his friends. Meanwhile, Rydell's high-spirited all-girl gang, The Pink Ladies, have a big surprise in store for him. Is a radical transformation the only way to win Danny back? BBFC advice: contains frequent mild sex references and mild language.

Dirty Dancing (12): In 1963, Frances "Baby" Houseman, a sweet daddy's girl, goes with her family to a resort in upstate New York's Catskill Mountains. Baby has grown up in privileged surroundings and all expect her to go on to college, join the Peace Corps and save the world before marrying a doctor, just like her father. Unexpectedly, Baby becomes infatuated with the camp's dance instructor, Johnny Castle, a man whose background is vastly different from her own. BBFC advice: contains moderate sex references.

Pretty Woman (15): A man in a legal but ruthless, hard-edged business needs an escort for some social events, and hires a beautiful prostitute he meets... only to fall in love. BBFC advice: contains strong language

Breakfast At Tiffany's (PG): Holly Golightly is a flighty Manhattan party girl, who expects "money for the powder room as well as for the cab fare" in return for her companionship. However, she becomes increasingly interested in a young man who has moved into her apartment building, but her past threatens to get in the way. BBFC advice: contains infrequent mild sex and drug references.

The Lost Boys (15): After moving to a new town, two brothers discover that the area is a haven for vampires. BBFC advice: contains moderate violence and horror.