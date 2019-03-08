See cute pictures of paw-some Easter egg hunt
PUBLISHED: 17:53 20 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:53 20 April 2019
Archant
More than 35 tails were wagging at Woodbridge’s first ever Easter egg hunt for dogs.
Pooches enjoyed an Easter treat of their own this afternoon as they gathered at Swann's Nursery with their owners.
The event was the first of its kind organised by Suffolk based natural pet business World of Pets.
The organisers put rich smelling dog treats inside plastic Easter eggs and hid them around the venue.
The four-legged friends were then sent off to find their goodies, all eggs were retrieved in 20 minutes.
A spokesman for the company said: “The Easter egg hunt went really well, the weather was perfect and from the feedback we have received everyone really enjoyed it.
“I think it would be silly of us not to make it a yearly thing, it was such good fun.”
Read more: Children make a splash as Holywells water feature switches on for summer