Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Gallery

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday?

PUBLISHED: 14:12 04 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:13 04 March 2019

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 2? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 2? Picture: LICKLIST

licklist

After the success of the Yates nightclub gallery on our sister newspaper’s website the Ipswich Star, we have joined forces with Carbon in Stowmarket to launch a similar gallery for the East Anglian Daily Times.

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 2? Picture: LICKLISTWere you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 2? Picture: LICKLIST

The gallery of photos from the weekend are set to be published on the EADT website every Monday.

The nightclub is located in Station Road East and has three rooms of music every Saturday night.

Take a look through the pictures to see if you can find any familiar faces who were dancing the night away.

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 2? Picture: LICKLISTWere you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 2? Picture: LICKLIST

There were more than 70 pictures taken of the partygoers - we have picked a selection of our favourite snaps which were photographed by Licklist.

If you recognise anyone in the gallery, then make sure you share this article with them.

You can also look out for it on Facebook and tag them in the comments section so they don’t miss their five minutes of fame.

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 2? Picture: LICKLISTWere you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 2? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 2? Picture: LICKLISTWere you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 2? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 2? Picture: LICKLISTWere you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 2? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 2? Picture: LICKLISTWere you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 2? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 2? Picture: LICKLISTWere you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 2? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 2? Picture: LICKLISTWere you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 2? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 2? Picture: LICKLISTWere you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 2? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 2? Picture: LICKLISTWere you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 2? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 2? Picture: LICKLISTWere you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 2? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 2? Picture: LICKLISTWere you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 2? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 2? Picture: LICKLISTWere you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 2? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 2? Picture: LICKLISTWere you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 2? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 2? Picture: LICKLISTWere you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 2? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 2? Picture: LICKLISTWere you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 2? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 2? Picture: LICKLISTWere you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 2? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 2? Picture: LICKLISTWere you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 2? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 2? Picture: LICKLISTWere you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 2? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 2? Picture: LICKLISTWere you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 2? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 2? Picture: LICKLISTWere you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 2? Picture: LICKLIST

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fuller Flavour: My heart feels broken, with no doubt more horrible defeats on the horizon

Collin Quaner and Cole Skuse react after the German had missed a late chance. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Two more headlining acts have been announced for Newmarket Nights

The Kaiser Chiefs are coming to Newmarket Nights Picture: CHUFF MEDIA

Schools, farms and care homes among councils’ multimillion pound sell-off

Suffolk County Council has sold off assets including schools, care homes and farms Picture: ARCHANT

Prodigy frontman Keith Flint found dead at his Essex home

Keith Flint of The Prodigy on stage in 1996: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Fuller Flavour: My heart feels broken, with no doubt more horrible defeats on the horizon

Collin Quaner and Cole Skuse react after the German had missed a late chance. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Two more headlining acts have been announced for Newmarket Nights

The Kaiser Chiefs are coming to Newmarket Nights Picture: CHUFF MEDIA

Schools, farms and care homes among councils’ multimillion pound sell-off

Suffolk County Council has sold off assets including schools, care homes and farms Picture: ARCHANT

Prodigy frontman Keith Flint found dead at his Essex home

Keith Flint of The Prodigy on stage in 1996: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Scathing report says special educational needs is not improving quickly enough

Suffolk County Council's special educational needs and disability provision has come under fresh criticism from Ofsted and the CQC. Picture: ARCHANT

Schools, farms and care homes among councils’ multimillion pound sell-off

Suffolk County Council has sold off assets including schools, care homes and farms Picture: ARCHANT

Tickets to Ed Sheeran’s Ipswich gigs go on resale

Ed Sheeran tickets in Ipswich have now been launched on official resale sites. Picture: KEVIN WINTER WireImage.com

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday?

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 2? Picture: LICKLIST

Colchester-based military policeman in running for Army Apprentice of the Year award

Lance Corporal Wyatt Chappell, of Colchester-based 156 Provost Company Picture: Cpl Jamie Hart
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists