Watch: See the first footage from Game of Thrones Season Eight as trailer released.

Game of Thrones returns for its final season on April 15. The season trailer will give fans their first glimpse of what is in store Photo: HBO Archant

For Suffolk’s Game of Thrones’ fans the wait is nearly over. The finale of the most discussed, obsessed over TV show of the past decade is about to be unleashed. The White Walkers are on the march. Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen are locked in a tentative alliance, the Lannister’s may appear to be not quite the force they once were but never under estimate Cersei or indeed Jamie or the tricksy Tyrion Lannister.

The Stark family are not to be written off either with both Sansa and Arya Stark lurking in the background not to mention their mystical brother Bran. Who will win the Iron Throne?

Season Eight of Game of Thrones has been a long time coming but the full two minute trailer giving us a sneak peak of the action-packed events contained in the final chapter of this epic story has just been released.

It shows an epic battle which will resolve a long, highly political power struggle which has been played out over the last ten years. Thirteen of the main cast members make it into the last season and of those recently released still show that Jon, Daenerys and Tyrion make it to the capital Winterfell but what happens next is anyone’s guess.

Game of Thrones brought cinema-style storytelling to the small screen. Fans have been waiting for over a year to see how events finally play out.

This last season will have an epic feel. Although only being six episodes long, they are thought to be much longer than the usual 60 minute shows of previous years. Leaks from HBO insiders suggest that the season will open with two hour-long episodes, which will then be followed by four lasting at least 80-minutes each.

As far as the plot goes all we know is that there is an epic battle to end all battles to control the fate of Winterfell. Maisie Williams and other cast members have said that the Arya actress was “broken” by the intense, physical shoot required for a huge battle at Winterfell.

Watch the trailer to get a taste of what awaits us. Game of Thrones returns to our screens on Monday April 15.