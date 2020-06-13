More private gardens set to open for charity this weekend in Suffolk
PUBLISHED: 10:10 13 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:10 13 June 2020
National Garden Scheme
More private gardens in Suffolk are opening to the public this weekend, as part of the National Garden Scheme (NGS).
The first gardens opened under the scheme last weekend, for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown began.
Gardens are now opening their gates on a ticketed basis, with visitors needing to book a slot via the NGS website and pay electronically.
They will then be given an e-ticket enabling them to visit the garden of their choice. At present, the garden owners can’t serve tea and cakes as usual, but visitors will still be able to walk round and view the gardens.
You may also want to watch:
MORE - Have you got Suffolk’s best lockdown garden?
Three gardens are opening this weekend.
Holm House in Garden House Lane, Drinkstone, is opening on Saturday, and slots can be booked from 9am.
Two gardens are opening on Sunday. These are Wenhaston Grange, Wenhaston, near Halesworth, and Moat House, Little Saxham, near Bury St. Edmunds. Slots for both of these can be booked from 10am.
The National Garden Scheme gives visitors unique access to over 3,700 private gardens in England and Wales, and raises money for nursing and health charities.
For more details and to book your slot, visit the NGS website.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.