More private gardens set to open for charity this weekend in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 10:10 13 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:10 13 June 2020

Wenhaston Grange is opening its gardens via the National Garden Scheme this weekend Picture: NATIONAL GARDEN SCHEME

Wenhaston Grange is opening its gardens via the National Garden Scheme this weekend Picture: NATIONAL GARDEN SCHEME

National Garden Scheme

More private gardens in Suffolk are opening to the public this weekend, as part of the National Garden Scheme (NGS).

Moat House at Little Saxham is opening its gardens via the National Garden Scheme this weekend Picture:NATIONAL GARDEN SCHEMEMoat House at Little Saxham is opening its gardens via the National Garden Scheme this weekend Picture:NATIONAL GARDEN SCHEME

The first gardens opened under the scheme last weekend, for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown began.

Gardens are now opening their gates on a ticketed basis, with visitors needing to book a slot via the NGS website and pay electronically.

They will then be given an e-ticket enabling them to visit the garden of their choice. At present, the garden owners can’t serve tea and cakes as usual, but visitors will still be able to walk round and view the gardens.

Three gardens are opening this weekend.

Holm House in Garden House Lane, Drinkstone, is opening on Saturday, and slots can be booked from 9am.

Two gardens are opening on Sunday. These are Wenhaston Grange, Wenhaston, near Halesworth, and Moat House, Little Saxham, near Bury St. Edmunds. Slots for both of these can be booked from 10am.

The National Garden Scheme gives visitors unique access to over 3,700 private gardens in England and Wales, and raises money for nursing and health charities.

For more details and to book your slot, visit the NGS website.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Ipswich Town set to get on track as Mayflower steam engine is renamed

David Buck on the footplate of Mayflower. Picture: DAVID BUCK

‘Such a shame’: Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

