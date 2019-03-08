E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Royal Ballet star Gary Avis to hold special event at DanceEast

PUBLISHED: 11:07 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:07 17 September 2019

Christine Webber and Gary Avis at the Royal Opera House. Now the pair are going to hold their 'in conversation' event at the DanceHouse in Ipswich Picture: Christine Webber

Archant

Ever wondered what it takes to be a world-class dancer? Now's your opportunity to find out because Suffolk-based Royal Ballet Principal Character Artist and Ballet Master Gary Avis MBE will be sharing the secrets of his success with author, broadcaster and former Anglia TV star Christine Webber at special 'in conversation' event at DanceEast.

Royal Ballet star, Gary Avis as Drosselmeyer in the Royal Ballets production of The Nutcracker. Gary will be talking about this iconic role plus many others at his 'in conversation' event at DanceEast in October Photo: BILL COOPERRoyal Ballet star, Gary Avis as Drosselmeyer in the Royal Ballets production of The Nutcracker. Gary will be talking about this iconic role plus many others at his 'in conversation' event at DanceEast in October Photo: BILL COOPER

The pair will be recreating a similar conversation which was held recently at The Royal Opera House where Christine took Gary on an in-depth journey through his career and his stand-out experiences with the Royal Ballet and other companies.

Gary was born in Ipswich and began ballet aged 12, having originally trained in musical theatre; Gene Kelly and Fred Astaire remain major inspirations. He trained locally at the Linda Shipton School of Dance and at Bird College, Kent, before joining The Royal Ballet Upper School and graduating into the Company.

His many roles with the Company include almost all the male Principal Characters - including Drosselmeyer (The Nutcracker), Tybalt (Romeo and Juliet), Von Rothbart (Swan Lake) and Step-Sister (Cinderella). He has created many roles for The Royal Ballet.

Gary, born and raised in Ipswich, still lives in Suffolk, and is a proud advocate for the arts scene in Suffolk and is committed to inspiring young artists through the Art and Culture Fund at Suffolk Community Foundation and as DanceEast Board Member.

This 'in conversation' event will be the first time that he has given such an in-depth look at his career and what it takes to be a world-class performer.

Seats are limited to 150 and are expected to be sold out very quickly.

Gary Avis 'In Conversation' with Christine Webber will take place at DanceEast on Sunday October 13 at 6:30pm. Tickets can be booked online at www.danceeast.co.uk

