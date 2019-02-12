Freedom, Faith and Careless Whisper - these George Michael hits will all feature in tribute night

George Michael performing on stage Picture: PA PHOTOS PA Wire/PA Images

A tribute night in celebration of global superstar George Michael is coming to Bury St Edmunds.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fastlove – A Tribute to George Michael is coming to the Apex in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUBMITTED Fastlove – A Tribute to George Michael is coming to the Apex in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUBMITTED

‘Fastlove - A Tribute to George Michael’ will be performed at the Apex on Friday, April 12, and will feature chart-topping hits including Careless Whisper, Freedom, Faith, Father Figure, Outside and Jesus To A Child.

The show will feature the Wham classics of the new pop revival to the successful eighties album Faith, plus the hits of the nineties and noughties.

George Michael, who was also a record producer and philanthropist, rose to fame as a member of music duo Wham! He died in December 2016 aged 53.

A spokesman for the gig said: “Relive the passion, the flare, and the unique sensitivity of George Michael in this incredible concert sensation.”

The concert starts at 7.30pm. For tickets call the box office on 01284 758000 or see here.