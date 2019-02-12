The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to?

When it comes to enjoying a good cuppa or sitting down with a strong coffee the people of Suffolk like to quench their thirst at independent venues, it has been revealed.

Hannah and Beth at Applaud Coffee

On a cold wet afternoon, there is no better place to be than in a quiet spot in your favourite tea room.

We take a look at which places serve the best brew in our region, according to reviewers on TripAdvisor.

Applaud Coffee, Ipswich

It is no surprise that Applaud Coffee is sitting in the top spot of this list.

The venue, which is located on St Peter’s Street, won a gold Forkinight award in December and was named as one of the best places in Ipswich to enjoy breakfast.

This gem of a coffee shop has been in the town since 2013 when it was established by Suffolk sisters Hannah and Beth.

One reviewer described their coffee as “excellent quality” and went on to say: “Had afternoon tea and coffee inside this lovely independent coffee house.

The Wild Strawberry Cafe in Woodbridge is on our must try list.

“Delicious and very well produced flat white and good value afternoon tea package. These people know their coffee.”

Sturmer Nurseries Garden Centre Tearoom, Haverhill

In second place is the picturesque Sturmer Nurseries Garden Centre Tearoom – what could be better than being surrounded by flowers while holding a nice warm cuppa?

As well as divine drinks, homemade hot and cold snacks are available too. This venue scored an impressive 4.5 out of 5 on the site with customers calling it a “treasure”, praising its “relaxed” atmosphere.

Jo Bmrs, a reviewer, said: “So glad to have discovered Sturmer Nurseries Tearoom. What a local treasure.

“Good coffee and an impressive range of cakes too – possibly the best millionaire shortbread; scones and apple and apple and walnut cake we’ve eaten.

“A really successful lunch with friends. Highly recommend. We’ll definitely be back.”

Really Rather Good coffee shop and tearoom in Abbeygate Street, Bury St Edmunds.

Wild Strawberry Cafe, Woodbridge

This fruity cafe is up next, it is located in the heart of Woodbridge so can be extremely hard to resist.

If you haven’t popped in there for a hot drink, you need to put it on your food and drink bucket list this year.

Daisy D, a reviewer, has said visiting this coffee shop is a great way start to the day. She said: “Best coffee ever! Sitting in the Market Square watching the world go by is a great start to a Saturday.”

This venue also scored 4.5 out of 5.

The Old Stores, Ipswich

In fourth place is the one-of-a-kind The Old Stores, which can be found on Tuddenham Road.

Honey and Harvey in Woodbridge is on the list

Instagram-friendly vintage decorations and quirky antiques adorn the coffee shop, which is a hit with customers and won the certificate of excellence in 2017 from TripAdvisor.

Really Rather Good, Bury St Edmunds

Sitting in fifth place is Really Rather Good who is representing Bury St Edmunds on this list of the best.

When it comes to hot drinks, you are spoilt for choice here with their exotic espresso beans – a blend from four different countries.

They have also splashed the cash on a high quality grinder and espresso machine to guarantee excellence in every sip.

Whether it’s an Americano, a mocha or a latte that you’re after, they can provide.

Alternatively, if you fancy a tea they have a selection on offer including Earl Grey, Spearmint, and English Breakfast.

Honey + Harvey, Woodbridge

A second venue on the list from Woodbridge, is the popular Honey + Harvey. This venue has been trading for the last eight years and in that time has gained a great reputation for itself being described as “fabulous”, “lovely” and a “super place”.

It is a four out of five on TripAdvisor and found itself on The Sunday Times list of the top 25 coffee shops in the UK in 2017.

One happy customer said: “Proper coffee. Strong with a lovely rounded flavour and none of the underlying bitterness you get from the usual suspects.

“Super cakes and savoury snacks as well. Fast and efficient service.

“This is a serious coffee shop who are rightly extremely popular. I have visited many times.”

The Stables Coffee Shop and Sandwich Bar, Ipswich

Last but certainly not least is the delightful Stables Coffee Shop which not only serves great beverages but is surrounded by gorgeous scenery. With fields of green, a pond and wildlife nearby, it is a great place to have a peaceful drink.

Reviewer, Harry P, had this to say: “Coffee was tasty and the tea was proper tea, no tea bags served here.

“Very happy with service and will book afternoon tea here. I would recommend this place to anyone.”

