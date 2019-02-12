Rain

Rain

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

PUBLISHED: 19:00 03 March 2019

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Archant

When it comes to enjoying a good cuppa or sitting down with a strong coffee the people of Suffolk like to quench their thirst at independent venues, it has been revealed.

Hannah and Beth at Applaud Coffee Picture: SubmittedHannah and Beth at Applaud Coffee Picture: Submitted

On a cold wet afternoon, there is no better place to be than in a quiet spot in your favourite tea room.

We take a look at which places serve the best brew in our region, according to reviewers on TripAdvisor.

Applaud Coffee, Ipswich

It is no surprise that Applaud Coffee is sitting in the top spot of this list.

The venue, which is located on St Peter’s Street, won a gold Forkinight award in December and was named as one of the best places in Ipswich to enjoy breakfast.

This gem of a coffee shop has been in the town since 2013 when it was established by Suffolk sisters Hannah and Beth.

One reviewer described their coffee as “excellent quality” and went on to say: “Had afternoon tea and coffee inside this lovely independent coffee house.

The Wild Strawberry Cafe in Woodbridge is on our must try list. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe Wild Strawberry Cafe in Woodbridge is on our must try list. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“Delicious and very well produced flat white and good value afternoon tea package. These people know their coffee.”

Sturmer Nurseries Garden Centre Tearoom, Haverhill

In second place is the picturesque Sturmer Nurseries Garden Centre Tearoom – what could be better than being surrounded by flowers while holding a nice warm cuppa?

As well as divine drinks, homemade hot and cold snacks are available too. This venue scored an impressive 4.5 out of 5 on the site with customers calling it a “treasure”, praising its “relaxed” atmosphere.

Jo Bmrs, a reviewer, said: “So glad to have discovered Sturmer Nurseries Tearoom. What a local treasure.

“Good coffee and an impressive range of cakes too – possibly the best millionaire shortbread; scones and apple and apple and walnut cake we’ve eaten.

“A really successful lunch with friends. Highly recommend. We’ll definitely be back.”

Really Rather Good coffee shop and tearoom in Abbeygate Street, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: MARIAM GHAEMIReally Rather Good coffee shop and tearoom in Abbeygate Street, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Wild Strawberry Cafe, Woodbridge

This fruity cafe is up next, it is located in the heart of Woodbridge so can be extremely hard to resist.

If you haven’t popped in there for a hot drink, you need to put it on your food and drink bucket list this year.

Daisy D, a reviewer, has said visiting this coffee shop is a great way start to the day. She said: “Best coffee ever! Sitting in the Market Square watching the world go by is a great start to a Saturday.”

This venue also scored 4.5 out of 5.

The Old Stores, Ipswich

In fourth place is the one-of-a-kind The Old Stores, which can be found on Tuddenham Road.

Honey and Harvey in Woodbridge is on the list Picture: HARVEY ALLENHoney and Harvey in Woodbridge is on the list Picture: HARVEY ALLEN

Instagram-friendly vintage decorations and quirky antiques adorn the coffee shop, which is a hit with customers and won the certificate of excellence in 2017 from TripAdvisor.

Really Rather Good, Bury St Edmunds

Sitting in fifth place is Really Rather Good who is representing Bury St Edmunds on this list of the best.

When it comes to hot drinks, you are spoilt for choice here with their exotic espresso beans – a blend from four different countries.

They have also splashed the cash on a high quality grinder and espresso machine to guarantee excellence in every sip.

Whether it’s an Americano, a mocha or a latte that you’re after, they can provide.

Alternatively, if you fancy a tea they have a selection on offer including Earl Grey, Spearmint, and English Breakfast.

Honey + Harvey, Woodbridge

A second venue on the list from Woodbridge, is the popular Honey + Harvey. This venue has been trading for the last eight years and in that time has gained a great reputation for itself being described as “fabulous”, “lovely” and a “super place”.

It is a four out of five on TripAdvisor and found itself on The Sunday Times list of the top 25 coffee shops in the UK in 2017.

One happy customer said: “Proper coffee. Strong with a lovely rounded flavour and none of the underlying bitterness you get from the usual suspects.

“Super cakes and savoury snacks as well. Fast and efficient service.

“This is a serious coffee shop who are rightly extremely popular. I have visited many times.”

The Stables Coffee Shop and Sandwich Bar, Ipswich

Last but certainly not least is the delightful Stables Coffee Shop which not only serves great beverages but is surrounded by gorgeous scenery. With fields of green, a pond and wildlife nearby, it is a great place to have a peaceful drink.

Reviewer, Harry P, had this to say: “Coffee was tasty and the tea was proper tea, no tea bags served here.

“Very happy with service and will book afternoon tea here. I would recommend this place to anyone.”

Don’t miss: The best places to get breakfast in Ipswich according to TripAdvisor

Most Read

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station was closed as police investigated Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Stansted Airport re-opens runway after aborted take-off

The Laudamotion plane at Stansted Airport after an aborted take-off Picture: THOMAS STEER/PA WIRE

Van drives into Aldi store during attempted ram raid

A van was driven into the Aldi in Brandon in an attempted ram raid. PHOTO: Conor Matchett

Most Read

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station was closed as police investigated Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Stansted Airport re-opens runway after aborted take-off

The Laudamotion plane at Stansted Airport after an aborted take-off Picture: THOMAS STEER/PA WIRE

Van drives into Aldi store during attempted ram raid

A van was driven into the Aldi in Brandon in an attempted ram raid. PHOTO: Conor Matchett

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Top four positions in the Tarpley 20 to stand despite quartet veering off course

Alex Manton, of Springfield Striders, on his way to victory in the Tarpley 20-mile event, although he and the next three runners were all directed off course. Picture: HUNTER PHOTOGRAPHY/SAINT EDMUND PACERS FACEBOOK

Drink-driving stable hand’s car ‘smelled of fish ‘n’ chips and alcohol’

Darren Enright failed a breath test at the side of the road in Newmarket Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘It saved my life’ – Breast cancer survivor urges women to attend screenings

Breast cancer survivor, Heather Staff Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘He was like a film star!’ – Thousands cheer on hero dog Bowza as he leads out Ipswich Town

Bowza walks the teams out at the match between Ipswich Town and Reading Picture: STEVEN GARDINER

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists