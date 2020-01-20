Suffolk comedy legend, Griff Rhys Jones, returns home for tour's final gig

Griff Rhys Jones will bring his new show All Over The Place to Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Broken Robot Productions & So Comedy Broken Robot Productions & So Comedy

Suffolk-based comedian Griff Rhys Jones is back gallivanting around the country with his latest full-length stand-up show All Over The Place and the last date on the tour is very close to home, Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds.

Following the sell-out success of his previous one man entertainments Jones and Smith and Where Was I? it's time to join one half of Smith & Jones, one quarter of Not the Nine O'Clock News and one third of Three Men In a Boat as he presents an evening of hilarious true stories, riffs, observations and details of his recent medical procedures.

It's all guaranteed to be packed with wicked insights into the pains of celebrity, the vicissitudes of parenthood and encounters with the great, the good and even the royal.

Griff is all over the place once again this year and it's a wonderful chance to see one of comedy's great talents on stage rather than on screen. Speaking of the show he says audiences will be getting the real deal. "I've literally been mistaken for everyone else. I was outside the Groucho Club one night when Melvyn Bragg came out a bit worse for wear and told me to wait while he went inside to get his daughter who was my biggest fan. He came out after 10 minutes and went, "Melanie…look it's John Sessions"

"I have only recently been a 'one man show stand up' sort of guy. I had a partner, but he died. Lee Mack told me his family didn't want him to tour, but mine seems quite keen to get me out of the house."

He says the show will be a collection anecdotes taken from personal experience. "The second half is largely about my personal humiliation, which tends to make audiences laugh immoderately."

Aside from comedy, Griff's career has seen him presenting, acting and writing. He has scaled some of the UK's highest peaks for his ITV series Mountains and presented its follow up Rivers with Griff Rhys Jones both of which were great ratings hits.

He has presented travel documentaries including A Great Welsh Adventure, Slow Train Through Africa, Griff's Great Britain. Griff starred in Three Men in a Boat on BBC Two alongside old friends Rory McGrath and Dara O'Briain. Griff has presented It'll Be Alright on the Night since 2008, and as an actor has appeared in television shows Mine All Mine and Agatha Christie's Marple on ITV.

As well as being a well-known television star Griff has also left his mark on the stage, starring as Toad in The Wind in the Willows, Scrooge in LMTO's A Christmas Carol and Fagin in Oliver! He has won two Olivier Awards for Best Comedy Performance for Charley's Aunt and An Absolute Turkey.

Griff Rhys Jones: All Over The Place is at Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds on Sunday March 1. Tickets are on sale now.