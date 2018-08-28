Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Artist Boris paints celebrities’ portraits in top TV contest

PUBLISHED: 14:00 06 February 2019

Boris Takam from Hadleigh painting Ashley Walters in Sky Arts Portrait Artist of the Year Picture: STORYVAULT FILMS

Boris Takam from Hadleigh painting Ashley Walters in Sky Arts Portrait Artist of the Year Picture: STORYVAULT FILMS

Storyvault Films

A talented teenage artist from Hadleigh has been chosen from hundreds to compete on national TV.

Boris Takam from Hadleigh with judge Tai Shan Schierenberg in Sky Arts Portrait Artist of the Year Picture: STORYVAULT FILMSBoris Takam from Hadleigh with judge Tai Shan Schierenberg in Sky Arts Portrait Artist of the Year Picture: STORYVAULT FILMS

Boris Takam, 19, was selected to do battle against eight other artists in the second heat of this year’s Portrait Artist of the Year series, to be shown on Sky Arts at 8pm on Tuesday, February 19.

The series, which is the station’s most popular show ever, is produced by Storyvault Films and presented by Stephen Mangan and Joan Bakewell.

Boris can’t reveal how he got on in the heat, but said: “It was really good experience.”

On the show, he and the other contestants will be seen painting three celebrity sitters - model David Gandy, actress Anne Reid and actor and rapper Ashley Walters.

Portrait Artist of The Year presenters Joan Bakewell and Stephen Mangan. Picture: MATT FROST/SKY UK LTD/STORYVAULT FILMSPortrait Artist of The Year presenters Joan Bakewell and Stephen Mangan. Picture: MATT FROST/SKY UK LTD/STORYVAULT FILMS

“They were all really nice. Ashley was really friendly and I was talking to him afterwards,” he said.

Boris added: “I have been into art since I was four or five, and started painting when I was 10 or 11.

“I have done everything from cartoons to paintings of buildings and seascapes, but then I decided to concentrate on portraits.”

He is currently a student at Manchester University, but, despite his talents as a painter, is studying mechatronic engineering rather than art!

Following the heat, the winner will join the seven other heat winners to paint British jazz legend Courtney Pine in the semi-final. Then the top three will go through to the final, painting Hollywood actress and singer Laura Linney at the National Portrait Gallery.

The overall winner will be commissioned to paint a portrait of Sir Tom Jones, which will hang in the permanent collection at The National Museum of Wales.

The returning judges are award-winning artist Tai Shan Schierenberg, independent curator Kathleen Soriano and art historian Kate Bryan.

Another top-rating Sky Arts show, Landscape Artist of the Year, visited Felixstowe last summer, where the show’s semi-finalists painted on the beach, looking towards the container port.

Most Read

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Could Greater Anglia’s new commuter trains face months of delays?

Greater Anglia's new Aventra commuter train built by Bombardier. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Most Read

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

#includeImage($article, 225)

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Could Greater Anglia’s new commuter trains face months of delays?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Yellow weather warning issued for high winds across Suffolk and Essex

A yellow weather warning has been issued for high winds across Suffolk and Essex. Photo by Simon Finlay

Police appeal for public’s help after 50 burglaries are linked in Suffolk

Police are asking for the help of the public after 50 burglaries are connected in Suffolk. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Lorry causes obstruction after misjudging bridge height

A lorry is unable to get underneath the bridge on Ballingdon Street in Sudbury. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Battle to save Felixstowe M&S is lost – campaigners ‘bitterly disappointed’

Mayor of Felixstowe Graham Newman hands over a petition to Tony Ginty, from M&S. Also pictured are Felixstowe deputy mayor Tracey Green, Suffolk Coastal MP Dr Therese Coffey and Suffolk Coastal deputy leader Geoff Holdcroft Picture: THERESE COFFEY'S OFFICE

Fourth day of strike action is planned at Suffolk printers in furore over pay

Employees CPI William Clowes will take a fourth day of strike after the company offered a two year pay freeze last year.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists