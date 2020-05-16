Coronavirus: Hadleigh Show cancelled

This year's Hadleigh Show has been cancelled. Suffolk Punches and heavy horses at last year's show. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

This year’s Hadleigh Show has been cancelled because of the Coronavirus outbreak. Organisers say that the event which was to have taken place on May 16th has now been postponed until 2021.

Holly Lutkin in the grand parade with Imogen Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Holly Lutkin in the grand parade with Imogen Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

They released the following statement: “It is with great regret that the committee of the Hadleigh Farmers Agricultural Association, and the organisers of the Hadleigh Show, have to announce that the 181st Hadleigh Show, due to take place on 16th May 2020, is cancelled.

“The organising committee feel that it would be irresponsible of us to encourage people into large gatherings until the threat of COVID-19 is under control and manageable.

“We are obviously hugely disappointed not to be able to showcase agriculture, rural activities and put on a lovely day out for our incredible supporters but we feel in the current situation this is unavoidable.”

They said they would be working closely with exhibitors, trade stand holders, sponsors and visitors to ensure that the cancellation process is as smooth as possible but ask for understanding and patience in, what is, an unprecedented situation.

“We are enormously grateful, and humbled, by the huge levels of support we have received from all of our exhibitors and traders who had, once again, given us a fully subscribed show and we would like to publicly thank all of them for such fantastic support for this years show and for past and future shows.

“We will be back to the planning stages for the Hadleigh Show to be back on May 15, 2021 and will be working with all of our incredible supporters and wish all of them a safe 2020.”