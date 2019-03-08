Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 16°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Elmer's Big Parade

A thousand years of war and peace brought to life at Kentwell Hall

PUBLISHED: 19:58 29 July 2019

First World War soldiers on the parade ground. Kentwell Hall is hosting a 'Hall at War and Peace' weekend with 60 volunteer re-enactors Photo: Kentwell Hall

First World War soldiers on the parade ground. Kentwell Hall is hosting a 'Hall at War and Peace' weekend with 60 volunteer re-enactors Photo: Kentwell Hall

Archant

Kentwell Hall is offering visitors to the chance to step back in history with their Hall in War and Peace weekend. Here's a run down on what's on offer

Saluting the flag on the parade ground. Kentwell Hall is hosting a 'Hall at War and Peace' weekend with 60 volunteer re-enactors Photo: Paul SillenceSaluting the flag on the parade ground. Kentwell Hall is hosting a 'Hall at War and Peace' weekend with 60 volunteer re-enactors Photo: Paul Sillence

Suffolk's Kentwell Hall has weathered more than its fair share of conflict over the centuries. Although, it's always a time of sadness, it's also a time when the people of the county summon up vast reserves of courage, invention and ingenuity.

It's these positive attributes which will be celebrated at this weekend's The Hall in War and Peace event. From the Tudors, through the Georgians, World War One, World War II, into the 1960s - they combine to illustrate the impact of war across history. This weekend 60 volunteers will be bringing three distinct eras to life.

This event incorporates the Army Service Corps from the First World War, details life on the home front from 1939 to 1945, recreates the dangerous allure of The Georgian Recruiting Party "The Kings Shilling" and looks at an alternative view of the world through the eyes of protestors in a 1960's Peace Camp.

Nursing recruits and scouts fighting the war on the home front. Kentwell Hall is hosting a 'Hall at War and Peace' weekend with 60 volunteer re-enactors Photo: Paul SillenceNursing recruits and scouts fighting the war on the home front. Kentwell Hall is hosting a 'Hall at War and Peace' weekend with 60 volunteer re-enactors Photo: Paul Sillence

In the 1960's Peace Camp visitors will be able to chat to its inhabitants about the implications of war and the merits of peace.

You may also want to watch:

At the Hall it will be in the year 1919, showing the hustle and bustle of everyday life; cooks, household staff and the family entertaining guests and maybe a game of bowls or cricket on the lawn.

War as seen from the kitchen. Kentwell Hall is hosting a 'Hall at War and Peace' weekend with 60 volunteer re-enactors Photo: Kentwell HallWar as seen from the kitchen. Kentwell Hall is hosting a 'Hall at War and Peace' weekend with 60 volunteer re-enactors Photo: Kentwell Hall

At the Butts, you will find Tudor archers demonstrating and explaining longbow archery and associated crafts. They will be shooting against each other in various competitions across the weekend.

Meanwhile, a Georgian recruiting party, set in 1815 will be trying to persuade visitors to take the King's Shilling, with their tales of glory and adventure.

In another part of the site a detachment of the Army Service Corps will be set in 1917, portraying the men who kept the front lines supplied.

The House, gardens and farm are open during this event, with the tea room serving homemade lunches and teas in the Stableyard Restaurant.

There is a picnic site by the main gates, with a marvellous view of the house, however picnics are not allowed inside the grounds.

The Hall in War and Peace events is being held at Kentwell Hall on August 3-4. For more details and advanced tickets go online to http://www.kentwell.co.uk/

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

A14 still partially closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

A14 closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Town set to sign Elliott and Norris – A look at their careers, attributes and potential roles at Portman Road

Ipswich Town are closing in on the loan additions of Millwall striker Tom Elliott and Wolves keeper Will Norris. Photos: Focus Images / PA

Boy airlifted to hospital with life-changing injuries after crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Bridge Farm Close in Mildenhall on July 29. A boy was airlfted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries Picture: EAAA

Most Read

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

A14 still partially closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

A14 closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

Town set to sign Elliott and Norris – A look at their careers, attributes and potential roles at Portman Road

Ipswich Town are closing in on the loan additions of Millwall striker Tom Elliott and Wolves keeper Will Norris. Photos: Focus Images / PA

Boy airlifted to hospital with life-changing injuries after crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Bridge Farm Close in Mildenhall on July 29. A boy was airlfted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries Picture: EAAA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Boy airlifted to hospital with life-changing injuries after crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Bridge Farm Close in Mildenhall on July 29. A boy was airlfted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries Picture: EAAA

First passenger service run for new dual-power Greater Anglia train

The first new Stadler Flirt train has entered service on the line between Lowestoft and Norwich. Picture; GREATER ANGLIA

A thousand years of war and peace brought to life at Kentwell Hall

First World War soldiers on the parade ground. Kentwell Hall is hosting a 'Hall at War and Peace' weekend with 60 volunteer re-enactors Photo: Kentwell Hall

Sutton Hoo at 80: ‘Gentleman’s daughter’ who unlocked the treasures

Edith and Frank Pretty's wedding photograph Picture: Original photography from the National Trust collection, reproduced with thanks to the Pretty family

The greatest East Anglian treasure finds of all time

Coins from the Hoxne hoard - the richest find of treasure from Roman Britain Picture: British Museum
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists