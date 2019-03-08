A thousand years of war and peace brought to life at Kentwell Hall

First World War soldiers on the parade ground. Kentwell Hall is hosting a 'Hall at War and Peace' weekend with 60 volunteer re-enactors Photo: Kentwell Hall Archant

Kentwell Hall is offering visitors to the chance to step back in history with their Hall in War and Peace weekend. Here's a run down on what's on offer

Suffolk's Kentwell Hall has weathered more than its fair share of conflict over the centuries. Although, it's always a time of sadness, it's also a time when the people of the county summon up vast reserves of courage, invention and ingenuity.

It's these positive attributes which will be celebrated at this weekend's The Hall in War and Peace event. From the Tudors, through the Georgians, World War One, World War II, into the 1960s - they combine to illustrate the impact of war across history. This weekend 60 volunteers will be bringing three distinct eras to life.

This event incorporates the Army Service Corps from the First World War, details life on the home front from 1939 to 1945, recreates the dangerous allure of The Georgian Recruiting Party "The Kings Shilling" and looks at an alternative view of the world through the eyes of protestors in a 1960's Peace Camp.

In the 1960's Peace Camp visitors will be able to chat to its inhabitants about the implications of war and the merits of peace.

At the Hall it will be in the year 1919, showing the hustle and bustle of everyday life; cooks, household staff and the family entertaining guests and maybe a game of bowls or cricket on the lawn.

At the Butts, you will find Tudor archers demonstrating and explaining longbow archery and associated crafts. They will be shooting against each other in various competitions across the weekend.

Meanwhile, a Georgian recruiting party, set in 1815 will be trying to persuade visitors to take the King's Shilling, with their tales of glory and adventure.

In another part of the site a detachment of the Army Service Corps will be set in 1917, portraying the men who kept the front lines supplied.

The House, gardens and farm are open during this event, with the tea room serving homemade lunches and teas in the Stableyard Restaurant.

There is a picnic site by the main gates, with a marvellous view of the house, however picnics are not allowed inside the grounds.

The Hall in War and Peace events is being held at Kentwell Hall on August 3-4. For more details and advanced tickets go online to http://www.kentwell.co.uk/