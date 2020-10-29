Haughley Park will once again bask in a spectacle of light

Haughley Park will once again be illuminated by its Spectacle of Light show which returns in February.

This coming winter will see a beautiful Suffolk country estate brought to life with illuminations and music as its popular night-time event returns for a second year.

The Spectacle of Light at Haughley Park.

Haughley Park, near Stowmarket, has announced that the Spectacle of Light will be back in February 2021, featuring a brand new trail and new light installations for the whole family to enjoy.

Haughley Park’s owner, Robert Williams, said: “We were really pleased with the success our first Spectacle of Light last February and are delighted to be bringing it back in 2021. It’s perfect for brightening the long winter evenings and offers something special outdoors that people can enjoy safely during this difficult time.”

The sensational after-dark experience invites people to explore the estate’s usually-private gardens as they follow an illuminated trail through the grounds, accompanied by a gentle musical score to delight all ages. A warming range of food and drink is also available along the way and the ‘Wishing Tree’ will be back to raise money for local charities.

Mr Williams added: “We hope this event will bring a little light into the darkness, in more ways than one.”

The event runs each Friday, Saturday and Sunday in February, with entry times between 5.30pm and 7.00pm. The estimated walk time is 60-75 minutes and the trail is wheelchair accessible.

Early Bird tickets, which save 25%, are available until Dec 31, priced at £13.50 adults and £6.75 children (under 3s free). Family tickets (2 adults, 2 children) cost £34.50.

Those booking will be offered a free transfer (to 2022) or refund should the event be unable to go ahead due to further Covid-19 restrictions.

For more information and booking details, visit the Haughley Park website.