Illuminating view of a private Suffolk estate

Haughley Park's Spectacle of Light which will be offering a romantic setting during the run-up to St Valentine's Day 2020 Photo: Haughley Park Archant

A Suffolk estate has announced a magical after-dark event for 2020.

Haughley Park, near Stowmarket, will be bringing a sensational new event to Suffolk in the new year.

The 'Spectacle of Light' will take place in February and offers everyone the opportunity to discover the night-time beauty of this usually private Suffolk estate.

The after-dark experience, which has already seen success at other historical locations, will feature illuminated trails and trees along with a wide array of colourful light installations, all supported by a musical score.

A warming range of food and drink will also be on offer along the way.

Haughley Park's owner, Robert Williams, said: "We are very excited to launch this wonderful new event. It's something different to look forward to in the new year and perfect for brightening the long winter evenings. Of course, its timing - over Valentine's Day - is also rather fitting given the popular wedding venue here. Who knows - there may even be a proposal."

The event runs from February 7-9 and 14-23, with entry times between 5.30pm and 7.30pm. The estimated walk time is 60-75 minutes and the trail is wheelchair accessible.

Early Bird tickets, which save 25%, are available until December 31, priced at £13.50 adults and £6.75 children (under 3s free). Family tickets (2 adults, 2 children) cost £34.50.

For more information and booking details, visit their website