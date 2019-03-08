Overcast

Highwayman play heads to Sudbury

PUBLISHED: 15:55 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:55 27 March 2019

St Peter's church in Sudbury Picture: GREGG BROWN

St Peter's church in Sudbury Picture: GREGG BROWN

A lively musical play telling the story of a East Anglian highwayman will be performed in Sudbury at the weekend.

An Honest Gentleman, written by Cordelia Spence and Tim Lane, which tells the story of highwayman Thomas Easter, will be staged at St Peter’s in the town on Saturday, March 30.

A tour of the play, from Norfolk-based theatre company Stuff of Dreams, kicks off in Suffolk at Beccles Public Hall on Friday, March 29 before heading to Sudbury.

The play will also be performed at Ipswich’s historic Christchurch Mansion on Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4.

Writer and director Cordelia Spence said: “I have always wanted to write a play about a highwayman, I have always had a fascination with them.  “I asked local historian David Lewis Smith, who specialises in the 18th-century, if he knew of a Norfolk highwayman, and he found me Thomas Easter.”

Stuff of Dreams used the original transcript of Thomas Easter’s trial, which was found in the Old Bailey records, as the basis for the play.

The cast of three actors, Quinn Richards, Hayley Evenett and Geir Madland, are accompanied by original folk songs performed by Tim Lane.

An Honest Gentleman is at St Peter’s in Sudbury on Saturday, March 30 at 7pm. Tickets are £12 for adults and £6 for students/under 18s.

