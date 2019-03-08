Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Theatre launches immersive tours as part of anniversary celebrations

PUBLISHED: 09:17 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:17 29 March 2019

Lynn Whitehead and Abigail Cameron-Laker playing “Mrs Outraged” and “Mrs Nunn” Picture: AARON WEIGHT

Lynn Whitehead and Abigail Cameron-Laker playing “Mrs Outraged” and “Mrs Nunn” Picture: AARON WEIGHT

Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds

People are being invited to step back in time and interact with some of the characters from a historic theatre’s past in an immersive tour experience.

Mia Hoy and Georgie Luppi as The Fan Ladies Picture: AARON WEIGHTMia Hoy and Georgie Luppi as The Fan Ladies Picture: AARON WEIGHT

The Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds is turning 200 this year and has launched the Close Encounters Live Interactive Tours as part of the celebrations.

Since it opened in 1819, the theatre has played host to a wealth of fascinating characters, including W.S Penley, the comic actor who starred in the world premiere of Charley’s Aunt, Florence Glossop-Harris, the talented actress who took over as lessee of the theatre in 1910 and Air Vice Marshal Stanley Vincent, who spearheaded the campaign to reopen the theatre in the 1960s.

With timed entry, visitors are now being invited to explore the theatre at their own pace, with a suggested route which will allow them to discover the characters around the historic building.

Dr Clare Barry, Theatre Royal’s heritage officer, said: “Whereas our heritage tours take visitors on a guided chronological tour through the history of the theatre, Close Encounters brings this history to life in an engaging and entertaining way, allowing visitors to step back in time and discover many of the personalities who have made their mark here over the past 200 years.”

Howard Saddler playing W. S. Penley, in costume as Charley�s Aunt Picture: AARON WEIGHTHoward Saddler playing W. S. Penley, in costume as Charley�s Aunt Picture: AARON WEIGHT

Close Encounters Live Interactive Tours of Theatre Royal run on selected dates throughout the year from Saturday, April 13 until Saturday, September 7. For full details of the schedule and to book tickets, contact the box office on 01284 769505, book online at www.theatreroyal.org or visit the theatre in person.

Most Read

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Big Mac launched from space lands on Colchester United’s training ground

The Big Mac while it enjoyed a visit to space. Picture: YOUTUBE/KILLEM

Husband’s grief after wife died from sepsis days after giving birth

Colchester General Hospital

Witches Watch! What we learned about Ipswich Witches’ victory over Leicester on Thursday night

Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins holds a team meeting ahead of the Ipswich v Leicester match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Teacher who knits Ed Sheeran and Poldark dolls invited to BBC’s Graham Norton Show

Angela Blay with her knitted Ed Sheeran doll Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lowestoft man died of complications with diabetes, jury concludes

The Coroners Court at Beacon House, White House Road, Ipswich
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists