Theatre launches immersive tours as part of anniversary celebrations

Lynn Whitehead and Abigail Cameron-Laker playing "Mrs Outraged" and "Mrs Nunn" Picture: AARON WEIGHT

People are being invited to step back in time and interact with some of the characters from a historic theatre’s past in an immersive tour experience.

Mia Hoy and Georgie Luppi as The Fan Ladies Picture: AARON WEIGHT

The Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds is turning 200 this year and has launched the Close Encounters Live Interactive Tours as part of the celebrations.

Since it opened in 1819, the theatre has played host to a wealth of fascinating characters, including W.S Penley, the comic actor who starred in the world premiere of Charley’s Aunt, Florence Glossop-Harris, the talented actress who took over as lessee of the theatre in 1910 and Air Vice Marshal Stanley Vincent, who spearheaded the campaign to reopen the theatre in the 1960s.

With timed entry, visitors are now being invited to explore the theatre at their own pace, with a suggested route which will allow them to discover the characters around the historic building.

Dr Clare Barry, Theatre Royal’s heritage officer, said: “Whereas our heritage tours take visitors on a guided chronological tour through the history of the theatre, Close Encounters brings this history to life in an engaging and entertaining way, allowing visitors to step back in time and discover many of the personalities who have made their mark here over the past 200 years.”

Howard Saddler playing W. S. Penley, in costume as Charley�s Aunt Picture: AARON WEIGHT

Close Encounters Live Interactive Tours of Theatre Royal run on selected dates throughout the year from Saturday, April 13 until Saturday, September 7. For full details of the schedule and to book tickets, contact the box office on 01284 769505, book online at www.theatreroyal.org or visit the theatre in person.