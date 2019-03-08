E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Hit musical Once returns to New Wolsey before embarking on UK tour

PUBLISHED: 12:13 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:13 05 September 2019

The cast in full flow for New Wolsey Theatre's production of Once which is returning to the theatre in February 2020 before heading out on a UK tour

New Wolsey's best-selling musical Once is being revived for a UK tour next year and the hit show will be back in Ipswich before hitting the road.

The New Wolsey Theatre hit musical Once is returning to the Ipswich theatre's stage for a limited run next year before embarking on a nationwide tour.

The multi award-winning Broadway and West End musical will be returning home to the New Wolsey, with virtually every member of its original Ipswich cast, before heading off on a prestigious UK tour. It's a huge feather in the New Wolsey's cap that the show's producers chose New Wolsey director Pete Rowe's take on the show to send out on the road rather than the West End version.

Once is one of the most celebrated modern musicals of the 21st century and earned standing ovations when it played its original sold-out run at the New Wolsey last year.

Based on the critically acclaimed and much-loved film, Once tells the uplifting yet yearning story of two lost souls - a Dublin street busker and a Czech musician - who unexpectedly fall in love. Following their relationship across five short days, big changes happen to both of them in little ways. Celebrated for its original score including the Academy Award-winning song Falling Slowly, Once is a spell-binding and uplifting story of hopes and dreams.

The cast sees the return of Daniel Healy and Emma Lucia as Guy and Girl, after receiving critical and audience acclaim in the lead roles. Daniel Healy is a singer-songwriter, musician and actor, who has co-written songs for multi-platinum artist Ronan Keating including the single Breathe, which topped the BBC Radio 2 Playlist. Theatre credits include Backbeat and Once, both in the West End. Emma Lucia made her professional debut as Marilyn and understudying Carole King in the UK Tour of Beautiful, before taking on the role of Girl in Once.

The touching musical drama returns to the New Wolsey for one week from Monday February 24 to Saturday February 29 2020.

After Ipswich, the tour includes visits to Southend, Liverpool, York, Woking, Milton Keynes, Bath, Coventry, Aberdeen, Nottingham, Oxford, Brighton, Sheffield, Cardiff, Southampton, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Canterbury, Leicester, Salford, Newcastle, Plymouth and Glasgow.

Tickets are on sale to New Wolsey Director's Circle from tomorrow (Sept 5), Friends can book from Saturday September 7, Priority members can book from Wed September 11 with the general on sale open from 10am on Friday September 13.

Further booking information can be found online at www.wolseytheatre.co.uk/ or by phoning the box office on 01473 295900.

