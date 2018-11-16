Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

DanceEast premieres modern Snow White for the MeToo age

PUBLISHED: 15:42 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:42 21 November 2018

Holly Noble dance company will be premiering Snow, a contemporary take on the Snow White story at DanceEast, Photo: Nick Rutter

Holly Noble dance company will be premiering Snow, a contemporary take on the Snow White story at DanceEast, Photo: Nick Rutter

© Nick Rutter

Contemporary ballet director Holly Noble is premiering a new take on the Snow White legend at DanceEast this weekend. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to her about the contemporary concerns reflected in the timeless story

Holly Noble dance company will be premiering Snow, a contemporary take on the Snow White story at DanceEast, Photo: Nick RutterHolly Noble dance company will be premiering Snow, a contemporary take on the Snow White story at DanceEast, Photo: Nick Rutter

Folk tales and traditional fairytales have survived because they tackle themes which remain relevant to each generation. Hollywood has long been drawn to these timeless tales but in order to make them appealing to a wide-ranging, increasingly younger, audience, they have tended to either remove or gloss over some of the darker elements which frequently form the heart of the story.

Ballet company director Holly Noble is presenting a new version of the Snow White legend, called Snow, which tackles the whole concept of self-image in the social media age.

Holly says that she enjoys creating contemporary ballets which bring the dance form into the modern age. She says that the story of Snow White provided the perfect metaphor for our view of self-worth for Instagram generation. The magic mirror is now replaced by the mobile phone screen reflecting false images of the unobtainable perfect life and a constantly changing new look.

Holly will be premiering her new production at DanceEast this weekend before it heads off on a UK tour.

Holly Noble dance company will be premiering Snow, a contemporary take on the Snow White story at DanceEast, Photo: Nick RutterHolly Noble dance company will be premiering Snow, a contemporary take on the Snow White story at DanceEast, Photo: Nick Rutter

What attracted you to do a ballet about Snow White and was it hard to rescue the original story from the ‘cleaned up’ Disney version?

HN: “There has been a lot of discussion within the ballet world over the last couple of years around how we portray women. They are generally seen as victims or people who need rescuing or they die a horrible death and I thought: ‘wouldn’t it be interesting if I could flip that narrative but with a well-known story.’

“My other inetrest is making work within the classical genre that is accessible to everyone. Therefore in this we have a narrator who speaks and signs, so it is fully integrated for the hearing and deaf community. I have always been drawn to Grimm’s fairytales and I wanted to do something where the two women were central to the story – that’s Snow and the Step Mother – and as we delved deeper into the story the links with social media started to appear. People use phones as magic mirrors looking at people on social media living perfect lives and always looking very beautiful and we know that the reality is very different.”

Holly Noble dance company will be premiering Snow, a contemporary take on the Snow White story at DanceEast, Photo: Nick RutterHolly Noble dance company will be premiering Snow, a contemporary take on the Snow White story at DanceEast, Photo: Nick Rutter

So have you had to change the story alot to bring it up to date?

HN: “It’s the original story but as seen through a modern lens. Snow White doesn’t have a wicked step-mother instead her nemesis is a very vain, self-absorbed tatooed lady who is seeking constant justificiation for how she looks. We don’t have a prince in it, we stick to the original version where the poisoned apple falls from her mouth, so there is not a love story as such, it is much more about looking at the role of women and how they interact with one another.

Was it a challenge to bring out some of the darker aspects of the story following years of pantomime and Hollywood cartoons had banished the moral lessons?

NH: “I think modern culture has sanitised many of the original stories and it’s hard to combat this. I have three year old twins and they are all ready fully in the grip of Disney and these are the stories that they know. I think, as a result, that the original stories do come as a shock because they can be very shocking and I think in the #MeToo era, I think there are conversations that we need to be having earlier in life and the story is a good vehicle to explore those ideas.

So where have you set this story?

HN: “Our story takes place in a Victorian travelling circus and it’s told using modern and classical music, narration, circus skills and film. I am very interested in accesibility and we very rarely see disabled dancers in classical ballet and I really want to challenge that. I am also really interested in bringing down the fourth wall and really engaging with an audience, so we have the narrator in this and our dancers will introduce themselves to the audience. I want to make ballet a little less scary. One of the reasons that I was drawn to the Victorian circus themes was that they were one of the ways that disabled people could earn a living. The Victorian freak show was incredibly popular. Disabled were not freaks but it was a good way of earning their living and the more research I did the more I realised that this was a good way to discuss ideas of what is beauty, how we perceive people and talk about what is important in life and what makes us good people.”

Snow, by Holly Noble Dance Company, is being premiered at The Jerwood DanceHouse on Ipswich Waterfront on Saturday November 24.

Topic Tags:

DanceEast premieres modern Snow White for the MeToo age

35 minutes ago Andrew Clarke
Holly Noble dance company will be premiering Snow, a contemporary take on the Snow White story at DanceEast, Photo: Nick Rutter

Contemporary ballet director Holly Noble is premiering a new take on the Snow White legend at DanceEast this weekend. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to her about the contemporary concerns reflected in the timeless story

West End smash-hit We Will Rock You coming to Ipswich

Yesterday, 16:42 Louisa Baldwin
We Will Rock You

Get ready to rock in 2019 as the much-loved musical based on the music of Queen is coming to the Ipswich Regent.

Ad Feature Bury’s theatre director explores what makes a great Christmas panto

Yesterday, 11:01 Andrew Clarke
Nanny Fanny (Chris Clarkson) will be battling the evil fairy Carabosse (Britt Lenting) in the Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal pantomime Sleeping Beauty. Story, comedy and great songs are the key to a great pantomime Photo: Aaron Weight

There’s something special about a well-performed pantomime. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to Karen Simpson, from Bury Theatre Royal, about what makes this great theatrical tradition so successful

Video Dreamboys, Ipswich Regent review: ‘Definitely not for the faint-hearted’

Mon, 10:32 Rachel Edge
Dreamboys on stage. Picture: @Dreamboys

It’s safe to say that the Dreamboys received a grand reception at the Regent theatre in Ipswich on Friday night.

Review: David O’Doherty, Ipswich Corn Exchange Friday, November 16 2018

Friday, November 16, 2018 Jason Noble
Irish comedian and author David O'Doherty Picture: ANTONY KELLY

From rambling stories about dispensing sockfulls of change into an ATM to regaling the vagaries of living with a jazz musician, Irish funnyman David O’Doherty’s latest bonkers brand of comedy proved a hit.

The 2018 Panto Guide: What’s playing in Suffolk and Essex

Friday, November 16, 2018 Andrew Clarke
Nanny Fanny (Chris Clarkson) will be battling the evil fairy Carabosse (Britt Lenting) in the Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal pantomime Sleeping Beauty. Story, comedy and great songs are the key to a great pantomime Photo: Aaron Weight

With the Christmas season now almost upon us, our theatres are dusting down their stock of bad jokes, readying themselves for two months of festive fun. Arts editor Andrew Clarke casts an eye over the pantomimes seeking to entertain us this year

Video Enjoy a free workout with The Dreamboys in an Ipswich gym

Thursday, November 15, 2018 Megan Aldous
The Dreamboys on tour. Picture: THE DREAMBOYS/SCHEVERST PHOTOGRAPHY

Gym goers of Ipswich are invited to a free workout with exotic-dancers The Dreamboys to raise money for Children in Need.

Opinion Review: Ross Noble’s El Hablador, Ipswich Regent – Expect sore ribs, aching cheeks and absolute nonsense

Wednesday, November 14, 2018 Emily Townsend
Comedian Ross Noble performed at the Ipswich Regent theatre tonight Picture: JOHN MCMURTRIE

When you watch a comedian like Ross Noble, you’ve got to expect the unexpected.

Sir Ian McKellen is to bring Gandalf and Shakespeare to Suffolk on birthday tour

Friday, November 9, 2018 Andrew Clarke
Sir Ian McKellen who is celebrating his 80th birthday by touring the nation's regional theatres including stops at the New Wolsey, Ipswich, Colchester Mercury and Bury Theatre Royal. Photo: Oliver Rosser, Feast Creative

Acting legend Sir Ian McKellen is touring the region next celebrating his 80th birthday and raising money for regional theatre. Arts editor Andrew Clarke finds out more about this ‘must-see’ event

Most read

Video Ipswich mum’s brutal death has haunted family and detectives for last 25 years

Karen's mother Geraldine and sister Angie speaking on the 25th anniversary of her death Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Is Aldi heading back to Stowmarket?

There could soon be another new Aldi in Suffolk - Aldi in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I’m not being biased when I say this...’ – Bramble on his week coaching England’s U20s and how Dozzell and Downes did

Andre Dozzell in action for England U20s against Germany at Colchester on Monday night. Photo: Pagepix

‘I was never told anything... at least have the bravery to tell me’ - Bart on being dropped by Hurst for Norwich clash

Bartosz Bialkowski is back in the team after being dropped by Paul Hurst earlier in the season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘Searing unadulterated shame’ of police worker who falsified expenses

Clark worked at Halesworth police station Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘It’s unusual to have five or six in there that look really good’ - Lambert on Ipswich academy

Bartosz Bialkowski has spoken of a renewed positivity under Paul Lambert. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24