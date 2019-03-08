E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Honey + Harvey get go ahead to host parties and serve alcohol at Riduna Park

PUBLISHED: 16:55 20 August 2019

The Melton premises near to the East Suffolk Council Offices is now allowed to play music and films after being approved of a premises licence. Picture: HONEY + HARVEY MANAGEMENT

The Melton premises near to the East Suffolk Council Offices is now allowed to play music and films after being approved of a premises licence. Picture: HONEY + HARVEY MANAGEMENT

Archant

An artisan coffee shop, with chains in Woodbridge and at Melton, have been granted permission to host late night events despite objections from neighbours.

Honey + Harvey shop owner Harvey Allen is celebrating after being granted permission to sell alcohol at the Melton site. Picture: HONEY + HARVEY MANAGEMENTHoney + Harvey shop owner Harvey Allen is celebrating after being granted permission to sell alcohol at the Melton site. Picture: HONEY + HARVEY MANAGEMENT

Honey + Harvey owner Harvey Allen applied for the premises licence, allowing alcohol to be served and live music to be performed at the Riduna Park shop.

He applied for the licence, which also permits the showing of films, after increasing demand from customers wanting to host late night events such as birthday parties and weddings at the coffee shop.

Mr Allen said it seemed more plausible to gain a permanent premises licence to cover all future functions rather than having to request a temporary licence each time.

The licensing committee at East Suffolk Council heard that Honey + Harvey had hosted several events already using temporary event notices (TENs) and there had been no complaints about noise from those living nearby.

The shop is in demand from customers eager to host birthdays and weddings at the Melton site. Picture: HONEY + HARVEY MANAGEMENTThe shop is in demand from customers eager to host birthdays and weddings at the Melton site. Picture: HONEY + HARVEY MANAGEMENT

However, the application gave rise to 14 letters of objections, with neighbours concerned that the new licence would bring disruptive behaviour and become a breach of the peace with three members of the public voicing their opinions at the meeting.

The committee also heard from the police and environmental health teams who confirmed they had not been made aware of any problems with previous late night activities and as a result the committee felt inclined to approve the application.

Members did, however, restrict timings and told Mr Allen that the venue must close at midnight, apart from New Year's Eve when licensable activities could continue until 1am.

Mr Allen was quick to assure the complainants and said they would be not be opening late on a regular basis. He said: "We're not here to upset people. We don't intend to change our current trading hours - it's so we don't have to apply for a temporary licence every time."

He also said the bid to show films would allow the business to participate in Film Feast, which is part of the Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival.

Mr Allen, whose father ran a butchery and bakery in Woodbridge, set up his business in 2011 after a year spent researching the coffee industry.

The original Thoroughfare branch has gone from strength to strength and in 2017 he established the second shop at Riduna Park in Melton.

A third shop is due to open at the former site of Mambos Bar and Grill in Queen Street, Ipswich, around Christmas time.

