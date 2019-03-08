Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ian McEwan among authors at Lavenham Literary Festival 2019

PUBLISHED: 16:58 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:58 19 March 2019

Lavenham Village Hall Picture: PAUL GEATER

Lavenham Village Hall Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

World-famous author Ian McEwan is one of a host of big names who will appear at this year’s Lavenham Literary Festival.

Novelist, Ian McEwan will appear at the Lavenham Literary Festival Picture: ARCHANTNovelist, Ian McEwan will appear at the Lavenham Literary Festival Picture: ARCHANT

The Booker Prize-winning author, who attended Woolverstone Hall School in Suffolk, will be talking to Neil Clayton – his sixth form English teacher – at the popular event, which is taking place from November 15-17.

The festival, which is returning for its sixth year, also features poet and comedian Pam Ayres, authors Kate Mosse, Tracy Borman and John Higgs.

Phoebe Morgan, author of The Girl Next Door, will be talking to budding authors about how to get published, with advice on attracting an agent to securing a publishing deal.

A limited places creative writing workshop will also take place on Saturday, November 16, with writer Bridget Holding, and the festival’s literary dinner at the Swan pub in Lavenham is on Friday, November 15.

Lavenham resident William Clegg will also speak at the festival after the respected barrister published his memoirs titled Under The Wig last year.

MORE: Gruesome murders, national scandals and a profession in crisis - Suffolk barrister’s 47 years in law

Susan Burton, chairman of the Lavenham Literary Festival board, said the line-up for this year’s event was “very exciting”.

“The great thing about this year is that we got big names in a wide range of subjects,” she said. “We’ve got fiction, non-fiction, autobiographies, poetry, a creative writing course, it’s very exciting.

“We’re very lucky to have a wonderful village hall which holds 170 people and we wouldn’t be able to put on the festival without it.”

On Friday, November 15, a talk on medical intervention in the First World War will take place at Lavenham Guildhall before the annual dinner at the Swan pub.

Saturday will see entertainer Pam Ayres, along with best-selling author Kate Mosse, historian and author Tracey Borman, writer John Higgs, author and journalist Andrew Lownie and poetry readings with Pauline Stainer and Rebecca Goss.

Ian McEwan, William Clegg, Phoebe Morgan, will appear on Sunday, along with a crime-writing panel which will see Andrew Lownie speaking to investigative journalist and author Duncan Campbell and author and BBC journalist Joanna Jolly.

For more information, visit www.lavenhamliteraryfestival.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The bus struck the house following a collision in Henley's Main Road Picture: NICOLA STANMORE

First look at holiday park with boating lakes and luxury lodges planned for Essex coast

If approved, the plans for Brightlingsea could feature woodland lodges, a children's play area, sailing and recreation lake and a glamping/camping paddock Picture: HONACE LTD

Ipswich Town keen on Tranmere striker Norwood... who leads English football’s scoring charts this season

Tranmere striker James Norwood has scored 27 goals so far this season. Picture: PA

Most Read

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The bus struck the house following a collision in Henley's Main Road Picture: NICOLA STANMORE

First look at holiday park with boating lakes and luxury lodges planned for Essex coast

If approved, the plans for Brightlingsea could feature woodland lodges, a children's play area, sailing and recreation lake and a glamping/camping paddock Picture: HONACE LTD

Ipswich Town keen on Tranmere striker Norwood... who leads English football’s scoring charts this season

Tranmere striker James Norwood has scored 27 goals so far this season. Picture: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Watch: Jailed drunk driver’s wrong way journey along A14

Remigijus Katinas, who drove the wrong way on the A14 in Suffolk Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Bus smashes into family’s home - the third time it has been struck by a vehicle in three years

Nicola Stanmore said it was the third time the house has been struck by a vehicle in the last four years Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

WATCH: Dramatic moment police are rammed by allegedly stolen car

Essex Police in Dedham had to evade a potentially stolen car that reversed at their vehicle at speed, injuring both officers Picture: ESSEX POLICE

‘I was open to staying there but the new manager came in and said no’ - McGoldrick on his Town departure

David McGoldrick left Ipswich Town last summer after Paul Hurst replaced Mick McCarthy as manager. Picture: ARCHANT

The dancing queens of Carbon - are you one of them?

Were you in Carbon in Stowmarket on Saturday, March 16th? Picture: LICKLIST
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists