Photographers scoop awards in housing association’s competition

Photography winners from left Jacob Tilbrook, Suzanne Johnson and Trevor Sheldrake Picture: ZENITH PR Archant

Three budding photographers have been presented with prizes after taking part in a housing association’s competition to celebrate East Anglia’s wildlife and landscapes.

Residents living in Suffolk Housing properties were invited to submit their favourite snaps to this year’s photography competition, which was organised to encourage tenant involvement while commending their talent.

First prize was awarded to Suzanne Johnson for a photo of a parched path across a cornfield, taken at Swaffham Bulbeck.

A large canvas featuring her image is now on display in the reception of Suffolk Housing’s HQ at Coppice House in Bury St Edmunds.

Jacob Tilbrook, of Badwell Ash, was runner-up for his picture of heron at Horning on the Norfolk Broads, while third place was awarded to Trevor Sheldrake, of Pebmarsh, for his image of cows wading in a stream at Sudbury common.

The competition was judged by Suffolk Housing staff Anna Casbolt and Niall Campbell, who are both keen amateur photographers, along with Bury St Edmunds town councillor Tom Murray, who is famed for his “Mad Day Out” images of The Beatles.

Suzanne, who lives in Red Lodge, said: “I’m over the moon at winning this award, and am so humbled and pleased that my photo was selected from all the worthy applicants.

“I took the picture when I was picking wild fruit to make jam. When I came across the path between the cornfields, I was taken back by how dry and torn the landscape was.

“I felt real empathy for the farmers and how hard this year has been with the droughts and soaring heats. I took the photo as I felt this year will be talked about for many years to come with dramatic climate changes.”

Suzanna’s prize was a canvas of her photograph and copy of Mr Murray’s book, while Jacob and Trevor chose an aluminium print and mug featuring their photos respectively.

Sam Rackham, community development advisor with Suffolk Housing, who organised the competition, said: “We were really pleased with both the quantity and quality of the entries we received, which showed that we have some really talented photographers among our tenants.

“We are always looking for ways to engage with the people who live in the homes we manage and would like to thank everyone who took the time to submit an entry.”