PUBLISHED: 20:00 26 February 2020

The cast of Friends are getting back together for a one-off special this May. Picture PA Photo/Channel 4

Archant

How much do you really know about one of TV's most-watched sitcoms? And can you beat your friends?

It's official. The long-rumoured Friends reunion is happening. This May, sixteen years after the show's tear-jerking finale, the gang will be getting back together again for a one-off special. Fans across the globe have rejoiced at the news, which will see all six stars returning to "reminice" about their time on the show. Although the last episode aired in 2004, the show's popularity hasn't waned over the last decade. If anything, it's just as popular now as it ever was, with the show being named the favourite show of viewers aged five to 16 in the UK. So, for all of you that have spent the last decade watching endless reruns of the sitcom, we've put together our ultimate Friends Quiz.

