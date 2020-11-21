E-edition Read the EADT online edition
How much do you know about Ruthie Henshall, Suffolk star of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here?

PUBLISHED: 20:00 21 November 2020

Suffolk singer and actress Ruthie Henshall is one of the contestants in I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here. Picture: ITV/Joel Anderson

Suffolk singer and actress Ruthie Henshall is one of the contestants in I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here. Picture: ITV/Joel Anderson

ITV/Joel Anderson

Suffolk’s West End star Ruthie Henshall is one of the stars of this year’s I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here. But how much do you know about her?

Ruthie Henshall is one of the contestants in I'm a Celebrity Picture: SU ANDERSON/ARCHANTRuthie Henshall is one of the contestants in I'm a Celebrity Picture: SU ANDERSON/ARCHANT

Here are all the facts you need to know about the singer, actress and dancer.

On Wednesday, Ruthie arrived to join the contestants in this year’s I’m a Celebrity, together with opera singer Russell Watson.

This year the smash-hit reality show is taking place in the grounds of Gwrych Castle, in Wales, rather than in Australia, due to coronavirus restrictions.

Ruthie has reportedly admitted that when she signed up she hoped it would be in “a nice hot jungle” - but said she now thinks it is brilliant that the show is in Wales.

In Friday night’s show, the 53-year-old spoke out about her past relationship with Prince Edward.

She also took part in a controversial live trial where she had to delve into troughs to pick out gold coins with her mouth.

How did Ruthie become a star?

Ruthie trained at the prestigious Laine Theatre Arts and began her professional stage career as a teenager in 1986, joining the UK tour of A Chorus Line, where she played Maggie.

She made her West End debut in Cats in 1987, playing several roles including the lead role of Grizabella.

MORE: Suffolk stage star Ruthie Henshall creates West End record as she returns to Chicago

What are Ruthie’s Suffolk links?

Ruthie Henshall was born in Bromley, London, on March 7, 1967, but moved to Suffolk as a teenager when her father, journalist David, became news editor of the East Anglian Daily Times. He was later editor of the Evening Star and a long-running EADT columnist.

She has found stardom around the globe but regards Suffolk as her home.

MORE: West End star inspires students with tales of life on stage

What are the highlights of her career?

Ruthie has appeared in many of the biggest stage musicals in the West End and on Broadway over the years.

As well as starring in Cats, she starred in the world premiere cast of Miss Saigon, and went on to star in Crazy For You in London before going to Canada with the show.

Other London shows she has appeared in include Les Miserables, Oliver!, Billy Elliot, Peggy Sue Got Married and many more.

She has also appeared in hit shows on Broadway, including Chicago and Ziegfeld Follies of 1936. She is the only British actress to have played all three lead roles in Chicago on stage.

As well as her many musical roles, she has appeared in stage and TV dramas and performed in extensive concert tours.

What was Ruthie’s relationship with Prince Edward?

In Friday night’s episode of I’m a Celebrity, Ruthie spoke about her relationship with Prince Edward.

Speaking to EastEnders star Shane Richie, she labelled him a “lovely bloke”, adding that she “genuinely fell in love with him”.

She said they met while she was working on Andrew Lloyd Webber’s A Star Is Born.

Ruthie added: “He invited me to Windsor for the weekend, as we’re walking I’m seeing a table outside and there’s people sitting round it and I’m thinking, ‘That looks like the Queen’.

“I remembered my dad had said to me that if you ever meet the Queen, he said you curtsy and call her ma’am.

“I grab her hand... forget all about the curtsy and I’m like, ‘Really, really pleased to meet you’.”

MORE: Ruthie - My secret affair with Prince Edward

She added that she met Diana, Princess of Wales on a few occasions and the Prince of Wales gave her the first martini she had ever had.

Ruthie has in the past told this paper how she had an on-and-off relationship with Prince Edward for five years and he used to smuggle her into Buckingham Palace because their relationship was not public knowledge.

But she also told how they split up because she would not have been prepared to give up her career.

• I’m a Celebrity - Get Me Out of Here continues on ITV at 8.45pm on Saturday, November 21, when Ant and Dec will take a look back at the best parts of week one and some previously unseen moments.

How much do you know about Ruthie Henshall, Suffolk star of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here?

