Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Where can you go ice skating this Christmas?

PUBLISHED: 19:00 16 November 2018

Find out where to take the kids ice skatingin Suffolk this Christmas Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Find out where to take the kids ice skatingin Suffolk this Christmas Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Find out where to take the kids skating this Christmas. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Ice skating has become a staple tradition for many families at Christmas and pop-up ice rinks are set to appear everywhere from Felixstowe, where skating is free, to Newmarket.

The temporary rinks are being built over the next few weeks - and could be even more popular than usual as the region’s permanent rink at Chelmsford’s Riverside Ice and Leisure is currently closed for refurbishment, and is not due to reopen until spring 2019.

Here is our round-up of Christmas ice rinks.

Felixstowe

Head to the Great Eastern Square the weekend before Christmas where the pop-up rink will open daily from Thursday, December 20 to Sunday, December 23.

Brave the cold from 11am to 7pm from Thursday to Saturday, and from 10am to 6pm on Sunday.

Skating is free and there is no need to book in advance.

Across the weekend there will also be rides for smaller children and stalls serving food and drinks.

Kesgrave

‘Kesgrave on ice’ will come to the town from Saturday, December 1 to Sunday, December 2 - costing £2 per session.

Online booking has now closed for the event, which will take place at the Rupert Fison Square near the Tesco Metro.

Any remaining places will be allocated on the day on a first come, first served basis.

Keen skaters will be able to take to the ice for 45 minutes and can warm-up with a hot drink afterwards.

All children under the age of eight must be accompanied by an adult on the ice – the maximum ratio is one adult per three children.

Newmarket

A four-day Making Magical Memories Christmas Festival is coming to Newmarket from Thursday, November 29 to Sunday, December 2, offering a number of activities, events and shows to get you in the festive spirit.

Organiser of the festival Graham Philpot says that “the ice rink will be eco-friendly”.

People can pull on their skates for £2 a session. Under 12s must be accompanied by an adult on the ice.

There is no option to pre-book the ice rink which will open from 1pm to 8pm on the Thursday, Friday and Sunday. On Saturday the rink will close at the earlier time of 6pm.

For other events such as the pantomime and Christmas shows, pre-booking is compulsory and details can be found on their website.

Sudbury

The Sudbury Christmas fair and light switch on will take place on Friday, November 23 from 5pm to 9pm. For one night only there will be a temporary ice rink for people to enjoy in the town centre.

There will also be fun fair rides, a Santa’s grotto, food stalls and live music.

Norwich

Further afield the skating season will return from Friday, December 14 to Sunday, January 6 at the Castle Mall Gardens in Norwich.

Sessions are available every hour from 10am to 9pm, except for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, when the rink will be closed.

To purchase tickets visit their website.

Chelmsford

If you are interested in ice skating lessons Riverside have started a waiting list for when classes resume next year for the Get In! Skate School.

If ice skating and cold weather seem far from fun, why not try one of the region’s roller skating rinks instead?

You can skate at:

• Curve Motion in Bury St Edmunds

• Rollerworld in Colchester

• Area 25 Skatepark in Ipswich

• Rollers at Claremont Pier in Lowestoft

• Dovercourt Skate Rink

Topic Tags:

Pantomime is still a great Christmas treat for all the family

Yesterday, 13:09 Andrew Clarke
Nanny Fanny (Chris Clarkson) will be battling the evil fairy Carabosse (Britt Lenting) in the Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal pantomime Sleeping Beauty. Story, comedy and great songs are the key to a great pantomime Photo: Aaron Weight

There’s something special about a well-performed pantomime. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to Karen Simpson, from Bury Theatre Royal, about what makes this great theatrical tradition so successful

Video Enjoy a free workout with The Dreamboys in an Ipswich gym

Yesterday, 15:31 Megan Aldous
The Dreamboys on tour. Picture: THE DREAMBOYS/SCHEVERST PHOTOGRAPHY

Gym goers of Ipswich are invited to a free workout with exotic-dancers The Dreamboys to raise money for Children in Need.

Opinion Review: Ross Noble’s El Hablador, Ipswich Regent – Expect sore ribs, aching cheeks and absolute nonsense

Wed, 23:30 Emily Townsend
Comedian Ross Noble performed at the Ipswich Regent theatre tonight Picture: JOHN MCMURTRIE

When you watch a comedian like Ross Noble, you’ve got to expect the unexpected.

Sir Ian McKellen is to bring Gandalf and Shakespeare to Suffolk on birthday tour

Friday, November 9, 2018 Andrew Clarke
Sir Ian McKellen who is celebrating his 80th birthday by touring the nation's regional theatres including stops at the New Wolsey, Ipswich, Colchester Mercury and Bury Theatre Royal. Photo: Oliver Rosser, Feast Creative

Acting legend Sir Ian McKellen is touring the region next celebrating his 80th birthday and raising money for regional theatre. Arts editor Andrew Clarke finds out more about this ‘must-see’ event

Have your tissues ready for emotional farewell show at Ipswich Regent from home town Strictly Come Dancing star Robin Windsor

Thursday, November 8, 2018 Wayne Savage
Robin Windsor has embarked on his final tour Picture: STRICTLY THEATRE CO

Ipswich boy and Strictly Come Dancing favourite Robin Windsor explains how wanting to finish at the top of his game and the lure of a permanent natural tan convinced him to waltz into the sunset.

Review: Trial By Laughter, by Ian Hislop and Nick Newman, New Wolsey Theatre, until Nov 10

Wednesday, November 7, 2018 Andrew Clarke
Joseph Prowen as William Hone and Nicholas Murchie as Justice Abbott in Trial by Laughter Photo: PhilipTull

Within minutes of this witty and revealing play starting, you can see what attracted Private Eye’s Ian Hislop and Nick Newman, to write this extraordinary piece of professional biography.

Abs-olutely fabulous! Dreamboys bringing new tour to region

Tuesday, November 6, 2018 Lynne Mortimer
The Dreamboys on tour. Picture:@Dreamboys/S.Cheverst Photography

Catching up with the Dreamboys on tour before their Ipswich and Kings Lynn dates, Lynne Mortimer asked them a couple of pertinent questions... oh, and a few frivolous ones too

SAS: Who Dares Win star Ant Middleton bringing new tour to Ipswich

Tuesday, November 6, 2018 Louisa Baldwin
Ant Middleton

SAS veteran turned TV star Ant Middleton is coming to Ipswich with his new Mind Over Muscle tour in 2019.

Review: Numbers, CTC Ipswich, The Avenue Theatre, Ipswich

Saturday, November 3, 2018 Wayne Savage
Cameron Jarrold, Livvy Campbell-Barr, Beth Shave and Lucy Stokes in Numbers Picture: MIKE KWASNIAK

Named one of the best plays of all time for women, this was the right choice and the right time for the company to show it can do straight drama.

Most read

‘You lose trust with somebody doing something behind your back’ – Caldwell rules out Hurst return to Shrewsbury

Paul Hurst took Shrewsbury from the lower end of League One to the play-off final in the space of 18 months. Photo: Express & Star

Opinion All 24 Championship home kits ranked from worst to first... so how do Ipswich fare this year?

Which team has the best kit in the Championship?

Trains cancelled as police deal with ‘disruptive passengers’

Passengers are delayed due to a police incident on the line betweeen Ipswich and Cambidge (stock image) Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Three-car crash on A14 causes three miles of traffic

Over three miles of traffic along the A14 and Orwell Bridge have formed after one lane of traffic became blocked near the Copdock interchange. Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘Utterly heartbroken’ family pay tribute to popular dad-of-three who died in crash

Daniel Lawrence died following a traffic collision in Colchester Road, Thorpe-Le-Soken, on November 2. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

How one small gesture by Ipswich Town fan Karl Fuller led to more than 500 tickets being donated

Ipswich Town fans watch the recent 1-1 draw with Preston at Portman Road. Photo: Steve Waller

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24