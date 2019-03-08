Classic American cars and iconic school bus on display at vintage car show at Stonham Barns

The American Car Show will be attracting the crowds at Stonham Barns putting vintage vehicles on display along with appearances by Uncle Sam and rockbilly act the Blazin' Aces Photo:Stonham Barns Archant

One of the most iconic and recognisable vehicles from hundreds of famous Hollywood movies is to be the centerpiece of an All-American Show vintage car show in Suffolk this weekend.

The bright yellow, 73-seater Thomas Built Buses Freightliner school bus, the make and model of which features in US movies and TV shows will be available for crowds at this weekend's Stonham Barns American Car Show.

It will be appearing alongside around 500 exotic and eye-catching American cars, trucks and hot rods from the 1940s, 50s, 60s and 70s to the present day. But, there will be more to entertain crowds including free have-a-go Tomahawk-throwing and archery as well as experts on American history dressed up in period prospector and fur trapper costumes.

In addition, Uncle Sam will be mingling with the crowd and the mid-Suffolk site will be decked out with US bunting and flags and visitors will be able to have a go at piloting a car on 15 laps of an INDY500 style Scalextric racetrack

A troupe of cowgirls in costumes will be out and about keeping the crowds entertained and live music will be coming courtesy of DJ Nadge and the Foxy Rock Dancers as well as Rockabilly live sets from the Blazin' Aces.

Cars will be judged for 10 keenly contested trophies, awarded to the winners by Uncle Sam. Visitprs will be kept informed by MC John Price who will be commenting on the action live across the day.

For those getting peckish, there will be all-American hot food and root beer available to complete the event.

Gary Newland, events manager at Stonham Barns, said: 'There are some truly exceptional cars coming along to the show, they are the owners' pride and joy and it's easy to see why. We are really excited at the prospect of the iconic Thomas school bus coming along - it will be wonderful to see it in the flesh.

"Stonham is going completely American for the day, come down and join us."

Anyone with an American car they would like to show, can just turn up on the day. There is no need to pre-register. Just arrive between 7.30am and 9.30am. Driver and car get in for free. Passengers cost £10 per person.

The American Car Show takes place at Stonham Barns on September 29. Tickets cost £10, 4-15 year olds £5, exhibiting drivers and under 4s go free.