9 things to try during lockdown 2.0

Stir-Up Sunday will fall during lockdown - making the Christmas pudding is one of our ideas for things to do Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO Katharine Hartley

Are you looking for different ideas for things to do during the second Covid-19 lockdown in Suffolk? Here are nine ideas, ranging from virtual karaoke to Christmas crafts.

Are you planning to make the Christmas pudding during lockdown? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO Are you planning to make the Christmas pudding during lockdown? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Stir-Up Sunday

A special occasion due to arrive during lockdown is the day when families traditionally prepare the Christmas pudding together. This year it falls on November 22, as this is the last Sunday before Advent.

Sadly, this year extended families won’t be able to get together to prepare the pud, but the occasion is still a great way to look ahead and prepare for the festivities. You might even want to do it ahead of the traditional day.

Surprisingly, the day doesn’t actually get its name from stirring the pudding, but from the Collect of the Day in the Book of Common Prayer, which begins: “Stir up, we beseech thee, O Lord, the wills of thy faithful people”.

MORE: Make Michelin-starred chef Galton Blackiston’s Christmas pudding

Sing virtual karaoke

Sing virtual karaoke with family and friends via Zoom during lockdown Sing virtual karaoke with family and friends via Zoom during lockdown

Do you usually enjoy karaoke nights at the pub? Sadly, they haven’t been allowed for some time because of coronavirus restrictions, and now of course pubs are closed.

But there are many YouTube karaoke channels where you can sing along with your family - and get your friends to join in via Zoom for a virtual karaoke party.

Sing King Karaoke is one of the most popular channels, but there are also many more.

There are also various karaoke apps available - some do charge, but you may be able to have a free month’s trial.

Make a Christmas wreath

Why not make a stylish living wreath during lockdown? Picture: DOBBIES GARDEN CENTRES/PA Why not make a stylish living wreath during lockdown? Picture: DOBBIES GARDEN CENTRES/PA

Instead of buying a Christmas wreath, while spending more time at home over the coming weeks it is fun to make your own.

A living wreath made with succulent Alpine plants will give a great natural look and last right through the festive season and into the New Year.

MORE: Step-by-step guide to creating a living wreath

Fill your own Advent calendar

There are loads of ideas online for homemade Advent calendars, including ones you can make with left-over cardboard, or mini boxes or stockings.

Children will also enjoy creating their own calendars for each other, or for their parents. There are lots of tutorials and ideas on sites like Pinterest.

Another option is to buy colour-in calendars online. There are also various calendars on the market especially designed to fill with tiny homemade gifts - everything from a fir cone to a chocolate. Of course, homemade cards are another festive craft favourite.

Build on your Lego skills

Lego isn’t just for younger children. Football superstar David Beckham built some spectacular models during the previous lockdown, and Ed Sheeran is another famous fan of the rectangular bricks.

If you have some old bricks stacked away in the loft, now could be a great time to get them out and start getting creative.

There are also various lower-priced own-brand bricks available as an alternative, with Wilko Blox being one of the most popular.

Take a storytelling journey

Travelling might not be allowed at the moment, but you can take a trip in your imagination by visiting the World Storytelling Cafe online.

Ipswich master storyteller John Row is a veteran of the festival scene and a familiar figure at Glastonbury Festival, Kidz Field and Cambridge Folk Festival.

During the previous lockdown, he made a number of storytelling videos available, and has continued to add to these, taking audiences on an adventure around the world.

For more details, visit the World Storytelling Cafe website.

Superhero workouts, author events and more

Suffolk Libraries has put together a whole range of suggestions for things to do with children at home.

The ideas range from wildlife gardening with the RSPB to superhero-themed workouts and cosmic yoga, as well as many activities centred on books and reading.

There are also links to a whole range of online events with favourite children’s authors and illustrators.

To see the full list, visit Suffolk Libraries’ page of resources for families at home.

Clean up with Mrs Hinch

Cleaning our homes has never been more important. Essex social media superstar Mrs Hinch, otherwise known as Sophie Hinchliffe, has done a lot to turn cleaning into fun, and make it something relaxing rather than stressful.

If you’re looking for cleaning inspiration, her Instagram and YouTube feeds are a good place to start, and there are also whole Facebook groups devoted to her cleaning hacks and tips.

Make a Move for Movember

The annual fundraiser for men’s health projects is going ahead again this year, and, although we are already a few days into November, it’s not too late to join in.

Participants are encouraged to grow a sponsored moustache - especially easy to do during lockdown, when you can’t go to the barber. However, if you don’t want to “grow a Mo”, the charity is also asking people to Make a Move, by running or walking 60km over the month. For more details, visit the Movember website.