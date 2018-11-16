Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Illegal Eagles, Ipswich Regent review: ‘It could almost have been the real thing’

PUBLISHED: 11:54 23 November 2018

Terry Hunt

Illegal Eagles Credit: Marty Moffat

Illegal Eagles Credit: Marty Moffat

Marty Moffatt

A few years ago, I had the privilege of going to an Eagles concert during the band’s final visit to the UK before the untimely death of founder member and creative powerhouse Glenn Frey.

Illegal Eagles Credit: Marty MoffatIllegal Eagles Credit: Marty Moffat

It was, of course, an utterly awesome experience - hearing and watching the legendary band go through their extraordinary back catalogue which now stretches back almost half a century.

But if you can’t get to see the genuine article in the flesh, I can wholeheartedly recommend a truly wonderful substitute - the super-talented Illegal Eagles.

On what has become their annual visit to the Regent Theatre in Ipswich, the band put on a great show for an audience who were clearly all discerning Eagles fans and would certainly have spotted any blunders. Rest assured, there weren’t any.

The show was a whirlwind trip through the Eagles story, with narrative between the songs, explaining when and how they were written.

All the favourites were performed immaculately - everything from Peaceful Easy Feeling, Lying Eyes, Desperado and, of course, the encore, Hotel California. Close your eyes and it could almost have been the real thing.

READ MORE: West End smash-hit We Will Rock You coming to Ipswich

One of the highlights was a superb version of Rocky Mountain Way, a solo hit for the inimitable Joe Walsh before he joined the Eagles.

The show encapsulated the wide variety of musical styles the Eagles have embraced over the years - from Timothy B. Schmidt’s hauntingly beautiful I Can’t Tell You Why to the hard rock of Already Gone, which closed the first half of the show.

What struck me was the huge amount of talent in the band. How many acts have no fewer than five front men, all with terrific singing voices, as well as playing a multitude of instruments?

But they don’t just deliver great versions of Eagles favourites. They also build a terrific rapport with the audience with their endearing banter and, naturally, a singalong or two. Most of all, the band members seem to genuinely love what they do, which is just as well, because they’ve been on the road for 20 years!

As I said earlier, if you can’t get to see the Eagles live, then go and see this brilliant tribute act. If you missed them this time round, they’ll be back in Ipswich next November.

Topic Tags:

DanceEast premieres modern Snow White for the MeToo age

Wed, 15:42 Andrew Clarke
Holly Noble dance company will be premiering Snow, a contemporary take on the Snow White story at DanceEast, Photo: Nick Rutter

Contemporary ballet director Holly Noble is premiering a new take on the Snow White legend at DanceEast this weekend. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to her about the contemporary concerns reflected in the timeless story

West End smash-hit We Will Rock You coming to Ipswich

Tue, 16:42 Louisa Baldwin
We Will Rock You

Get ready to rock in 2019 as the much-loved musical based on the music of Queen is coming to the Ipswich Regent.

Ad Feature Bury’s theatre director explores what makes a great Christmas panto

Tue, 11:01 Andrew Clarke
Nanny Fanny (Chris Clarkson) will be battling the evil fairy Carabosse (Britt Lenting) in the Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal pantomime Sleeping Beauty. Story, comedy and great songs are the key to a great pantomime Photo: Aaron Weight

There’s something special about a well-performed pantomime. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to Karen Simpson, from Bury Theatre Royal, about what makes this great theatrical tradition so successful

Video Dreamboys, Ipswich Regent review: ‘Definitely not for the faint-hearted’

Mon, 10:32 Rachel Edge
Dreamboys on stage. Picture: @Dreamboys

It’s safe to say that the Dreamboys received a grand reception at the Regent theatre in Ipswich on Friday night.

Review: David O’Doherty, Ipswich Corn Exchange Friday, November 16 2018

Friday, November 16, 2018 Jason Noble
Irish comedian and author David O'Doherty Picture: ANTONY KELLY

From rambling stories about dispensing sockfulls of change into an ATM to regaling the vagaries of living with a jazz musician, Irish funnyman David O’Doherty’s latest bonkers brand of comedy proved a hit.

The 2018 Panto Guide: What’s playing in Suffolk and Essex

Friday, November 16, 2018 Andrew Clarke
Nanny Fanny (Chris Clarkson) will be battling the evil fairy Carabosse (Britt Lenting) in the Bury St Edmunds Theatre Royal pantomime Sleeping Beauty. Story, comedy and great songs are the key to a great pantomime Photo: Aaron Weight

With the Christmas season now almost upon us, our theatres are dusting down their stock of bad jokes, readying themselves for two months of festive fun. Arts editor Andrew Clarke casts an eye over the pantomimes seeking to entertain us this year

Video Enjoy a free workout with The Dreamboys in an Ipswich gym

Thursday, November 15, 2018 Megan Aldous
The Dreamboys on tour. Picture: THE DREAMBOYS/SCHEVERST PHOTOGRAPHY

Gym goers of Ipswich are invited to a free workout with exotic-dancers The Dreamboys to raise money for Children in Need.

Opinion Review: Ross Noble’s El Hablador, Ipswich Regent – Expect sore ribs, aching cheeks and absolute nonsense

Wednesday, November 14, 2018 Emily Townsend
Comedian Ross Noble performed at the Ipswich Regent theatre tonight Picture: JOHN MCMURTRIE

When you watch a comedian like Ross Noble, you’ve got to expect the unexpected.

Sir Ian McKellen is to bring Gandalf and Shakespeare to Suffolk on birthday tour

Friday, November 9, 2018 Andrew Clarke
Sir Ian McKellen who is celebrating his 80th birthday by touring the nation's regional theatres including stops at the New Wolsey, Ipswich, Colchester Mercury and Bury Theatre Royal. Photo: Oliver Rosser, Feast Creative

Acting legend Sir Ian McKellen is touring the region next celebrating his 80th birthday and raising money for regional theatre. Arts editor Andrew Clarke finds out more about this ‘must-see’ event

Most read

Major incident at business park – Reports of ‘person trapped’ at warehouse

Emergency services are at the scene of an incident in Iceni Way, Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

“You are not disabled, you are fake” – Man shouts and swears at woman with guide dog

Police would like to speak with this man in connection with the incident Picture: BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE

Opinion Comment: Don’t just assume everything will be alright – Ipswich Town fans, your club needs you

Portman Road erupts after Gwion Edwards' goal against Norwich City back in September. Photo: Steve Waller

Single mum of five describes the ‘blood, sweat and tears’ she went through to build her guesthouse business

Juliet Fisher, owner of the Highwaymans, with her children

Car with blown out tyre left gouges along A14 before crashing

The crashed car in Stowmarket. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2018: Travel information

The packed Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre last year at Angel Hill Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24