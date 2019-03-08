E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Helmingham Hall creates illuminated garden trail for Christmas season

PUBLISHED: 17:53 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:53 11 November 2019

Helmingham Hall's illuminated garden trail will provide visitors with a magical experience in the run-up to Christmas Picture: HELMINGHAM

Helmingham

Fancy exploring a magical illuminated landscape in the run-up to Christmas? Then Helmingham Hall has just the event for you. This year it is bigger and better than ever and families are being invited to explore an illuminated garden trail which has been adorned with thousands of lights transforming the gardens into an enchanted winter wonderland.

Illuminated Helmingham Hall. Their illuminated garden trail will provide visitors with a magical experience in the run-up to Christmas Picture: HELMINGHAMIlluminated Helmingham Hall. Their illuminated garden trail will provide visitors with a magical experience in the run-up to Christmas Picture: HELMINGHAM

Visitors will start the trail by crossing Helmingham Hall's famous drawbridge - its been pulled up every night since 1510 - and warming up with a complimentary glass of mulled wine. Fortified against the chill of the night air, the festive ramblers head out of the hall's ancient courtyard, steeped in more than 500 years of historical charm, and continue through the gardens absorbing the magical sights and sounds laid out before them. Along the way vistors can gather around the fire pits to toast marshmallows for s'mores and end the evening, browsing the stables shops where people may be able to find some unique Christmas gifts.

Visitors are advised to wrap up warm and wear suitable footwear as some of the paving is as old as the house and can be uneven and slippery in places. Some areas of the trail will be darker than others so it is advised to bring a torch just in case.

The Coach House tearooms will be serving hot drinks and festive treats. There will also be two refreshment stops along the trail which will serve hot drinks, festive alcoholic treats.

The Illuminated Garden Trail is open from November 23 to December 8, 4:30pm - 8:00pm (timed entry every 30 minutes with the last entry at 7:00pm). The trail will not be open on Mondays and Tuesdays.

All well-behaved dogs on leads are welcome. Due to the nature of the Grade 1 listed gardens and numerous steps, there is a limited route for wheelchair users. Staff will be on hand to offer assistance and direct wheelchair users along the trail. If you have specific access needs please call 01473 890799 and office staff will do their best to offer advice. There is ample free parking.

Discount vouchers or HHA membership cards are not valid for this event.

Advance discounted tickets are available online now - adults: £10, children (age 5-15, under 5's free): £5 and family ticket: £25.

On the day gate prices (where not sold out) are adults: £12, children (age 5 - 15, under 5's free): £7 and family ticket: £27.

