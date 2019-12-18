Laughs galore for Showstopper: The Improvised Musical at Bury and Lowestoft

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical is coming to Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds and Lowestoft Marina theatre Photo: Geraint Lewis geraint@geraintlewis.com 07831413452

The critically acclaimed improvisational Showstopper! The Improvised Musical is returning to Suffolk in the New Year, playing both Bury St Edmunds and Lowestoft.

The concept is simple but hugely effective and great fun. Minutes before the curtain is supposed to go up, the writer gets a call from the producers saying they hate everything about the show and need a new one put together right away.

The writer asks the audience for help and between them they select the theme, the style, the era and the title of the show that's about to be performed. With only those few details, the Showstopper team then put on a brand new musical fit for any West End stage.

With song, music, acting and comedy all rolled into one amazing (and new each night) production, Showstopper: The Improvised Musical is a show not to be missed (and seen again and again because it's different each time).

The Showstoppers cast take audience suggestions and then spin a brand-new comedy musical out of thin air - stories, characters, tunes, lyrics, dances, harmonies and all - with unpredictable and hilarious results. If you've thought improv looked difficult before, try doing it in time (and tune) to music.

Following on from their sell out run at The Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2019, and with a 2016 Olivier Award for their West End debut at the Apollo Theatre, The Showstoppers are set to launch into 2020, starting the next decade one new musical at a time.

The rotating cast features some of the brightest minds in the world of comedy and musical theatre. The company includes: co-founder Adam Meggido, an award-winning writer/composer who has improvised at the National, The Royal Court Theatre, Shakespeare's Globe Theatre and currently holds the world record for the directing the longest impro show - 55 hours without a break.

Dylan Emery, the other co-founder, has been improvising for more than 15 years - including at the National/Royal Court/Shakespeare's Globe. Pippa Evans is an Edinburgh Comedy Award Best Newcomer nominee and Ruth Bratt is an improv Fringe regular for the last 11 years.

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical will be coming to The Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds on January 24-25 and then The Marina Theatre in Lowestoft on February 8.