E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Laughs galore for Showstopper: The Improvised Musical at Bury and Lowestoft

PUBLISHED: 12:33 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:33 18 December 2019

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical is coming to Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds and Lowestoft Marina theatre Photo: Geraint Lewis

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical is coming to Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds and Lowestoft Marina theatre Photo: Geraint Lewis

geraint@geraintlewis.com 07831413452

The critically acclaimed improvisational Showstopper! The Improvised Musical is returning to Suffolk in the New Year, playing both Bury St Edmunds and Lowestoft.

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical is coming to Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds and Lowestoft Marina theatre Photo by Steve UllathorneShowstopper! The Improvised Musical is coming to Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds and Lowestoft Marina theatre Photo by Steve Ullathorne

The concept is simple but hugely effective and great fun. Minutes before the curtain is supposed to go up, the writer gets a call from the producers saying they hate everything about the show and need a new one put together right away.

The writer asks the audience for help and between them they select the theme, the style, the era and the title of the show that's about to be performed. With only those few details, the Showstopper team then put on a brand new musical fit for any West End stage.

With song, music, acting and comedy all rolled into one amazing (and new each night) production, Showstopper: The Improvised Musical is a show not to be missed (and seen again and again because it's different each time).

You may also want to watch:

The Showstoppers cast take audience suggestions and then spin a brand-new comedy musical out of thin air - stories, characters, tunes, lyrics, dances, harmonies and all - with unpredictable and hilarious results. If you've thought improv looked difficult before, try doing it in time (and tune) to music.

Following on from their sell out run at The Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2019, and with a 2016 Olivier Award for their West End debut at the Apollo Theatre, The Showstoppers are set to launch into 2020, starting the next decade one new musical at a time.

The rotating cast features some of the brightest minds in the world of comedy and musical theatre. The company includes: co-founder Adam Meggido, an award-winning writer/composer who has improvised at the National, The Royal Court Theatre, Shakespeare's Globe Theatre and currently holds the world record for the directing the longest impro show - 55 hours without a break.

Dylan Emery, the other co-founder, has been improvising for more than 15 years - including at the National/Royal Court/Shakespeare's Globe. Pippa Evans is an Edinburgh Comedy Award Best Newcomer nominee and Ruth Bratt is an improv Fringe regular for the last 11 years.

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical will be coming to The Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds on January 24-25 and then The Marina Theatre in Lowestoft on February 8.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Game of Thrones stars apply to modernise historic farmhouse home

Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington have applied to modernise their Suffolk home Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA Wire

Huge delays on A14 due to vehicle fire

The A14 westbound, close to the Woolpit junction. A vehicle fire is causing delays to motorists on the westbound carriageway this morning. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

WATCH: ‘Flabbergasted’ traffic cop records shock at drink-drivers

Sgt Chris Harris, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, recorded a video speaking of his shock at drink and drug-drivers. Picture: SGT CHRIS HARRIS/JAMES BASS

Driver freed from car after crash near primary school

The crash happened about 3.40pm on December 16, close to school leaving time in Colneis Road, Felixstowe. Colneis Junior School is just meters away from the site of the crash Picture: PAUL DAY

Father-of-two died in head-on crash near Ixworth, inquest hears

Jamie Finlay, 28, of Green Road in Woolpit, died following a two-vehicle crash in Ixworth. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Most Read

Game of Thrones stars apply to modernise historic farmhouse home

Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington have applied to modernise their Suffolk home Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA Wire

Huge delays on A14 due to vehicle fire

The A14 westbound, close to the Woolpit junction. A vehicle fire is causing delays to motorists on the westbound carriageway this morning. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

WATCH: ‘Flabbergasted’ traffic cop records shock at drink-drivers

Sgt Chris Harris, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, recorded a video speaking of his shock at drink and drug-drivers. Picture: SGT CHRIS HARRIS/JAMES BASS

Driver freed from car after crash near primary school

The crash happened about 3.40pm on December 16, close to school leaving time in Colneis Road, Felixstowe. Colneis Junior School is just meters away from the site of the crash Picture: PAUL DAY

Father-of-two died in head-on crash near Ixworth, inquest hears

Jamie Finlay, 28, of Green Road in Woolpit, died following a two-vehicle crash in Ixworth. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Flood alerts on two Suffolk rivers after heavy rainfall

Flooding is possible along the banks of two rivers in Suffolk - the River Deben and River Lark Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Parents won’t ‘ever forgive’ hospital after baby died following ‘serious failings’

Six-month-old Harris James died at the James Paget Hospital after a heart defect was undiagnosed. PHOTO: Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman

Four dogs’ stomachs pumped after tablets hidden in marshmallows near park

Four dogs have reportedly had their stomachs pumped after eating mashmallows filled with tablets hidden in the undergrowth along a popular Suffolk dog walking route. Stock photo. Picture: POJOSLAW/GETTY IMAGES

Dock dispute risks snowballing as engineering workers strike over festive break

Engineering workers at Felixstowe Docks have voted for strike action Picture: IAIN BLACKLAW

Laughs galore for Showstopper: The Improvised Musical at Bury and Lowestoft

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical is coming to Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds and Lowestoft Marina theatre Photo: Geraint Lewis
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists