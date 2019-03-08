Richard Curtis and Shappi Khorsandi boost line-up for Suffolk’s INK Festival 2019

Richard Curtis who will be taking part in a Q&A session at the 2019 INK Festival in Halesworth talking about his career and the filming of his latest comedy Yesterday which took place in Suffolk. Photo: PA/Andrew Milligan

Suffolk’s short play festival INK has announced its 2019 programme which adds an extra day to the event. We take a look at the famous names and diverse topics contributing to this year’s eclectic weekend of new writing

Shapppi Khorsandi who is writing a short play and performing a stand-up show at this year's INK Festival Photo:Heathcliff O'Malley Shapppi Khorsandi who is writing a short play and performing a stand-up show at this year's INK Festival Photo:Heathcliff O'Malley

Star names and upcoming talent rub shoulders at Suffolk’s Ink Festival which provides a platform for local writers and actors seeking to make their mark on the theatre and entertainment industry. It’s also one of the few events which actively seeks to develop writing and performance talent for radio which still offers writers wonderful opportunities and can give them star name casts which many televsion productions would find hard to match.

Based at the Halesworth Cut, arts centre, the Ink Festival has had high profile support from local professionals like author Esther Freud, broadcaster Libby Purves, director and screenwriter Richard Curtis and from actors like Bernard Hill, Helen Atkinson Wood and Jill Freud.

This year’s programme has been announced and will showcase more than 40 brand new short plays, staged and performed by 40 professional actors and directors making it one of the largest producing festivals in the UK. All the writers selected for the festival have an East Anglian connection.

After the sell-out success of last year, the 2019 Festival has been expanded to include a third day with performances taking place in additional new locations, including The MR King showroom and The Museum.

Actors in rehearsal for the 2019 INK Festival in Halesworth Photo: INK Actors in rehearsal for the 2019 INK Festival in Halesworth Photo: INK

Four well known writers have each written a five-minute script around a common theme: this year it is Wellington Boots. Scarlett Curtis, Paul Heiney, Shappi Khorsandi and Greg Mosse will all have their plays performed at The Festival.

In addition to staged plays there will be radio plays and rehearsed readings as well as one off events.

Performance poet Luke Wright will be on stage providing his take on the world, comedian Shappi Khorsandi, (Mock the Week, Just A Minute, Have I Got News for You, QI and I’m a Celebrity) will be bringing her stand-up act on Saturday 13th April.

On the Sunday night (April 14) there will be a Q and A with festival supporter Richard Curtis, who will show a trailer of his new film – Yesterday and talk about its filming in Suffolk, including scenes shot in Halesworth Thoroughfare.

Suffolk-based writer Scarlet Curtis who is submitting a short play for the 2019 INK Festival Photo: INK Suffolk-based writer Scarlet Curtis who is submitting a short play for the 2019 INK Festival Photo: INK

Speaking after last year’s festival, where his short play Another Suitcase in Another Hall, premiered Richard Curtis said: “Loved the Ink Festival. Short, brilliant plays in the coolest venue.”

Workshops will also be given by Greg Mosse, Simon Nelson and Robin Brooks and many more leading theatrical professionals will give talks including casting director Rachel Freck who’s work includes The Office and Little Dorrit.

This year there is also a musical, Lady Of Jazz, by Greg Mosse with musical arrangement by John Gleadall & Tony Pegler and a Halesworth Museum Special, Reasonable Doubt, by Greg Hanson.

Lady of Jazz is described as a brilliant evocation of 1920s New Orleans and the gripping story of Honey Grey, lead singer in her Daddy’s band. But Honey is living a lie – while Reasonable Doubt tells the true story of John Ducker, the last man to be publicly hanged in Suffolk. Based on new evidence that suggests a tragic miscarriage of justice.

Julia Sowerbutts, artistic director of the Ink Festival in rehearsal. Picture: MARTIN SMITH Julia Sowerbutts, artistic director of the Ink Festival in rehearsal. Picture: MARTIN SMITH

Julia Sowerbutts, INK’s artistic director “We have received over 300 submissions of new short plays for stage and radio, a huge increase on last year – 2019 is going to be a wonderful festival of such contrasting work – a showcase of the incredible talent here in Eastern England”

There is a children’s programme ‘A Play in a Day’ – children will be given the opportunity to write, produce and perform a play in 24 hours. There will also be Art@INK, an exhibition of 12 artists new work will be shown for the first time in The Gallery at The Cut.

The Ink tour, The Feast from The East, will also be hitting the road bringing the best of the Festival to venues across East Anglia visiting Ipswich, Colchester, Norwich, Sheringham, Bungay and Brandeston among others.

The INK Festival, now in its fifth year, runs from April 12-14 and is staged at The Cut, Halesworth, Suffolk, IP19 8PY. For more information and tickets go online to inkfestival.org

Tickets can also be booked at the box office by phoning 01986 872555. Day ticket: £25. Three-day Festival ticket: £60. Concessions for unwaged and disabled.

INK Festival: The Plays

THE INKredibles Platform

A series short plays about Wellington Boots…

The Boot on the Other Foot, by Paul Heiney

An elderly pig farmer and his grumpy carer have little respect, and less time, for the other’s point of view.

Nina’s Not Okay, by Shappi Khorsandi

A night out on the tiles with 17-year-old Nina is fuelled by something far more potent than drink.

Wellington, by Scarlett Curtis

Three quirky women — granny, mum and daughter — cram onto the sofa to watch THE royal wedding on television.

Wellington Boots, by Greg Mosse

A slippery financial advisor sets out his tempting stall for a seemingly keen investor.

Pink Wellingtons, by Abi Kemp (14years)

Why shouldn’t a bright pink pair of wellies brighten a grey world?

Short Plays

After Prospero, by Martha Loader

Brexit parable set some 400 years after The Tempest. A storm is about to break over Prospero’s flooded island home. Squabbling sisters, Ariel and Miranda, are re-united for their father’s wake.

Mixed Up, by James McDermott

A comedy drama about music, mix tapes and feeling mixed up.

That’s Great! by Shaun Kitchener

Rory is desperate to go out with Jake. His flatmate Harry is desperate to help him. So why does the plan go so desperately wrong?

The Sound Guy, by Corin Child

A clumsy sound technician is having a serious problem with his microphone plugs at a rally organised by right-wing patriots.

A Selfish Boy, by Christopher Reason

Double-edged confession set in a 1970s living room. The play travels back and forth in time to illuminate the secrets of a mother and son.

Whore, written and directed by Dan Allum

A Roma Gypsy kidnapped by a sex-trafficking gang finds an unlikely ally in the most lonely of places. Tough and topical.

Dog On A Beach, by John R Goodman

Three dogs meet on a beach. They chase the waves, sniff the breeze, and discuss philosophy. As you do if you’re a dog.

Love In Winter, by Jon Canter

David forces himself to read his famous sister-in-law’s 632 page romantic novel in a desperate quest to please his wife.

Love Me Tinder, by James McDermott

Two young women who surf their mobile phones might find something more than sex if they weren’t quite so scared of intimacy.

Amygdala, by Katie Smith

A failure to conceive acts like poison on a young couple who must choose whether to stay together or go their separate ways.

Invisible Irene, by Jackie Carreira

Irene can barely squeeze into her old clothes yet she feels as if she’s physically disappearing. A trick of the light or is life passing her by?

The Ties That Bind Us, by Andrew Crook

Chalk and cheese sisters are failing to bond on a hill climbing adventure when one of them unexpectedly bumps into Elvis.

Themed Plays – “It’s the Same Moon”

Perspective, by Andy Powrie

A pair of unhappily married tour guides air their differences to the unsuspecting public as they ‘critique’ several iconic masterpieces.

The Other Moon, by Ruth Furness

Laura is struggling to deal with her elderly mother. The last thing she needs is a sick brother wandering around in the middle of the night.

Hanging Around, by Michael Barry

While a couple of tramps are waiting for Godot to turn up elsewhere the man himself is stuck in a rural bookmaker’s shop trying to place a winning bet.

Lust In Space, by Jan Etherington

A mission by newly-wedded astronauts to conceive the first space baby comes unstuck when someone unexpected pops up at the lunar station.

Together Or Never, by I Taylor

Garage band Moon are on the point of imploding because Matt’s opportunistic girlfriend Olivia has decided to go out with Neil. Is this really the end of the road?

Naked Truth, by Wally Smith

Brian has a propensity to drop his trousers at public events. A habit that initiates a diplomatic crisis when President Trump visits the UK.