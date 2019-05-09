Sunshine and Showers

Interactive treasure hunt based around Bury novel is launched

09 May, 2019 - 05:30
Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GREGG BROWN

An interactive treasure hunt which is based around a novel set in Bury St Edmunds has been launched in the town.

University of Essex student Ellinor Fristrom has launched the treasure hunt as part of a project Picture: ELLINOR FRISTROMUniversity of Essex student Ellinor Fristrom has launched the treasure hunt as part of a project Picture: ELLINOR FRISTROM

Ellinör Fristrom, an Essex University student from Sweden, has come up with the innovative idea as part of a module project on her multi-media journalism course.

The treasure hunt uses locations from the Joshua Winning book Ruins, which is the second instalment from the author's critically-acclaimed Sentinel trilogy and is set in the Suffolk town.

People can follow clues around Bury while reading chapters of the young adult book, with QR code stickers hidden at each location.

By scanning the barcode on a smart phone, readers are given the chapter in that location along with a clue of where to go next.

Joshua Winning with first book Sentinel Picture: ROBERT GERSHINSONJoshua Winning with first book Sentinel Picture: ROBERT GERSHINSON

Miss Fristrom, who is originally from Stockholm, said: "We had to come up with a project that tells a story using different platforms.

"What I wanted to do was to use someone else's story in a fun and interesting way. So I created web pages for each chapter and linked them to the codes so people can read that particular chapter at the location.

"In the last chapter, they can choose to fill out a form to be in with a chance of winning a copy of the book."

The interactive treasure hunt is based on Joshua Winning's book Ruins Picture: JOSHUA WINNINGThe interactive treasure hunt is based on Joshua Winning's book Ruins Picture: JOSHUA WINNING

Miss Fristrom, 21, said she stumbled across the Bury St Edmunds-based novel on socia media.

"I just saw a Facebook post about it and thought it would be perfect for my project as it was set in Bury St Edmunds.

"I contacted the author to see if it was OK, and he thought it was a great idea."

Mr Winning, 35, a film journalist who grew up in Bury St Edmunds and attended County Upper School, said he was "honoured" his book was chosen.

"She got in touch via Facebook and asked if it would be OK to base a project around Ruins and I said 'please do', but I had no idea it was going to be such a fantastic interactive and innovative way for people to engage with the book.

"There is one part of the book where the characters are outside The Nutshell pub and you stand in almost the exact spot where the interaction takes place.

"I'm honoured that she chose my book and I really hope people enjoy it."

To read the first chapter and take part in the treasure hunt, click here.

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Suffolk couple's £13k 'disaster' holiday court claim ends in defeat

Andy and Hilly Mills took Royal Caribbean cruises to court after their dream holiday turned into a 'disaster' Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town keen on signing Conor Washington when Sheffield United deal expires

Conor Washington has been capped 18 times by Northern Ireland. Photo: PA

A14 now open after classic car collided with lorry

One of the cars involved was left flipped upside down on the A14 after the collision with a volvo lorry. Two people involved in the incident were left with minor injuries according to Suffolk Constabulary Picture: VICTOR SHANNOCK

