Suffolk and Essex parks shortlisted to be named as best in UK

Dudley the dog in Christchurch Park, which has been shortlisted to be named as the best park in the UK. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Parks in Suffolk and north Essex have been shortlisted for an award - and you could help your favourite to be crowned the best in Britain.

National charity Fields in Trust, which protects parks and green spaces, has launched a public vote to find the UK's Best Park 2019.

Christchurch Park and Holywells Park in Ipswich and Castle Park in Colchester have made the shortlist, as well as Halstead Public Gardens and Central Park in Chelmsford - and you can vote for them by visiting the website. You can also have your say in our reader poll.

The vote has been launched to mark Have a Field Day on Saturday, July 6, a celebration of parks and green spaces. Picnics and other events have been held around the country to mark the day, including a community picnic in Belle Vue Park, Sudbury.

Beau Ellis (1) and mum Naomi Pettitt from Ipswich enjoy the fountains in Holywells Park, which is on the shortlist. Picture: NEIL PERRY Beau Ellis (1) and mum Naomi Pettitt from Ipswich enjoy the fountains in Holywells Park, which is on the shortlist. Picture: NEIL PERRY

A total of 37 parks in the East of England have been nominated for the award, out of 364 altogether. Here are details of parks shortlisted in Suffolk and north Essex - including comments from the people who nominated them.

Christchurch Park, Ipswich: The town-centre park is in the spotlight this weekend with the hugely popular Music in the Park on July 7. A nominator said: "It's got something for everyone. A place for children, for teenagers, for families and friends, for nature lovers, for fitness seekers, for local history and art enthusiasts and anyone who needs a space to relax."

Holywells Park, Ipswich: "It is an oasis of nature within a short walk of Ipswich town centre. It boasts woodland, spring fed ponds, an orchard and formal gardens and is popular with people across Ipswich."

Christchurch Mansion is at the heart of the park, which has been shortlisted for an award. Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS Christchurch Mansion is at the heart of the park, which has been shortlisted for an award. Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Castle Park, Colchester: "Colchester Castle Park is a unique park in that it contains the remains of a Roman temple and a Norman Castle whilst also being a hub of events. It is the host of summer cinema, food and drink festivals and concerts."

Central Park, Chelmsford: "Beautiful walk along the river into the centre of town with great daffodils in the spring and excellent, unmown nature areas. The parks team do a great job and you just don't feel like you are in the centre of the city."

Halstead Public Gardens: "A beautiful place to sit and while away the hours or wander around the wildlife garden. Resplendent with vibrant colour and a very popular place for community events."

Holywells Park in Ipswich in the sunshine. Picture: NEIL PERRY Holywells Park in Ipswich in the sunshine. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Voting is open until noon on August 19. The park with the most votes in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland will be shortlisted and the winner will be announced in mid-September.

Sairung and Danthai Bennett enjoying the sunshine in Colchester's Castle Park. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Sairung and Danthai Bennett enjoying the sunshine in Colchester's Castle Park. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The River Chelmer beside Central Park, Chelmsford, Essex. Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE The River Chelmer beside Central Park, Chelmsford, Essex. Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE