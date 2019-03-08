Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Elmer's Big Parade

Suffolk and Essex parks shortlisted to be named as best in UK

PUBLISHED: 19:00 06 July 2019

Dudley the dog in Christchurch Park, which has been shortlisted to be named as the best park in the UK. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Dudley the dog in Christchurch Park, which has been shortlisted to be named as the best park in the UK. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Parks in Suffolk and north Essex have been shortlisted for an award - and you could help your favourite to be crowned the best in Britain.

National charity Fields in Trust, which protects parks and green spaces, has launched a public vote to find the UK's Best Park 2019.

Christchurch Park and Holywells Park in Ipswich and Castle Park in Colchester have made the shortlist, as well as Halstead Public Gardens and Central Park in Chelmsford - and you can vote for them by visiting the website. You can also have your say in our reader poll.

The vote has been launched to mark Have a Field Day on Saturday, July 6, a celebration of parks and green spaces. Picnics and other events have been held around the country to mark the day, including a community picnic in Belle Vue Park, Sudbury.

Beau Ellis (1) and mum Naomi Pettitt from Ipswich enjoy the fountains in Holywells Park, which is on the shortlist. Picture: NEIL PERRYBeau Ellis (1) and mum Naomi Pettitt from Ipswich enjoy the fountains in Holywells Park, which is on the shortlist. Picture: NEIL PERRY

A total of 37 parks in the East of England have been nominated for the award, out of 364 altogether. Here are details of parks shortlisted in Suffolk and north Essex - including comments from the people who nominated them.

Christchurch Park, Ipswich: The town-centre park is in the spotlight this weekend with the hugely popular Music in the Park on July 7. A nominator said: "It's got something for everyone. A place for children, for teenagers, for families and friends, for nature lovers, for fitness seekers, for local history and art enthusiasts and anyone who needs a space to relax."

Holywells Park, Ipswich: "It is an oasis of nature within a short walk of Ipswich town centre. It boasts woodland, spring fed ponds, an orchard and formal gardens and is popular with people across Ipswich."

Christchurch Mansion is at the heart of the park, which has been shortlisted for an award. Picture: MEGAN ALDOUSChristchurch Mansion is at the heart of the park, which has been shortlisted for an award. Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Castle Park, Colchester: "Colchester Castle Park is a unique park in that it contains the remains of a Roman temple and a Norman Castle whilst also being a hub of events. It is the host of summer cinema, food and drink festivals and concerts."

Central Park, Chelmsford: "Beautiful walk along the river into the centre of town with great daffodils in the spring and excellent, unmown nature areas. The parks team do a great job and you just don't feel like you are in the centre of the city."

Halstead Public Gardens: "A beautiful place to sit and while away the hours or wander around the wildlife garden. Resplendent with vibrant colour and a very popular place for community events."

Holywells Park in Ipswich in the sunshine. Picture: NEIL PERRYHolywells Park in Ipswich in the sunshine. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Voting is open until noon on August 19. The park with the most votes in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland will be shortlisted and the winner will be announced in mid-September.

Sairung and Danthai Bennett enjoying the sunshine in Colchester's Castle Park. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSairung and Danthai Bennett enjoying the sunshine in Colchester's Castle Park. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

You may also want to watch:

The River Chelmer beside Central Park, Chelmsford, Essex. Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGEThe River Chelmer beside Central Park, Chelmsford, Essex. Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Halstead public gardens. Picture: Clifford Hicks.Halstead public gardens. Picture: Clifford Hicks.

Most Read

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Pedestrian in ‘critical’ condition after lorry crash

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Woman in 50s killed in two-vehicle crash on Ipswich road

A woman who was killed in a car crash in Ipswich has been named as Angela Last. Picture: TOM POTTER

Woman killed in Ipswich crash named by police

The closed road following the fatal accident at Wherstead Road, Ipswich, near the ski centre Picture: TOM POTTER

Most Read

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Pedestrian in ‘critical’ condition after lorry crash

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Woman in 50s killed in two-vehicle crash on Ipswich road

A woman who was killed in a car crash in Ipswich has been named as Angela Last. Picture: TOM POTTER

Woman killed in Ipswich crash named by police

The closed road following the fatal accident at Wherstead Road, Ipswich, near the ski centre Picture: TOM POTTER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man, 77, dies in flat fire in Suffolk

Police cars and forensics vans have been parked outside Blackboure View for the morning of July 6 Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Man, 37, dead after A14 crash

Police in Suffolk have now confirmed a 37-year-old man died at the scene of the crash near Rougham on the A14 Picture: TOM POTTER

Parents of three-year-old boy with cancer fundraising for USA vaccine trial

Archie Wilks with his twin brother Henry Picture: WILKS FAMILY/ PA WIRE

Suffolk and Essex parks shortlisted to be named as best in UK

Dudley the dog in Christchurch Park, which has been shortlisted to be named as the best park in the UK. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Not one player I was disappointed with’ – Lambert on Town’s 3-2 friendly defeat at Paderborn

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert during the Paderborn friendly. Picture: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists