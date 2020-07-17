Ipswich business to give away 50 free book bundles to key workers

Andrew Marsh, owner of Dial Lane books, is giving away 50 bundles of books to NHS and key workers. The bags include seven brilliant books to enjoy, including the book 'At the End of the Rainbow' by Vibeke Flatman Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Andrew Marsh of Dial Lane Books has teamed up with local author Vibeke Flatman to show appreciation for the town’s NHS and essential workers with a book giveaway

Andrew Marsh of Dial Lane Books Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Andrew Marsh of Dial Lane Books Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Andrew Marsh, owner of Dial Lane Books, has teamed up with local author Vibeke Flatman to reward Ipswich’s NHS and key workers with an assortment of books.

Vibeke, author of children’s book At the End of the Rainbow, first approached Andrew a couple of weeks into lockdown with the idea.

“She came to me with a proposition – she wanted to donate copies of her book to the NHS and key workers, and asked if I would be interested in donating some books too. It was an immediate yes from me.

“I then got in touch with a couple of publishers to see if they would also be interested in contributing a number of books.”

Author Vibeke Flatman with her book 'End of the Rainbow' which is included in the book goodie bags being donated to NHS/key workers by Dial Lane bookshop. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Author Vibeke Flatman with her book 'End of the Rainbow' which is included in the book goodie bags being donated to NHS/key workers by Dial Lane bookshop. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Andrew reached out to Rosy at publishing house Independent Alliance, who was able to donate some books, as well as Icon Books who kindly chipped in some of its titles as well.

“The lovely Rosy was my first contact in the publishing world when I started on this journey, and gave me the awesome Icon Books, so I am eternally grateful.”

So how does it work?

A selection of some of the brilliant reads up for grabs from Dial Lane's book bundles Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND A selection of some of the brilliant reads up for grabs from Dial Lane's book bundles Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

“We have 50 bags of books, each containing seven mixed genre books that we want to give away to those that have not only kept us safe and well, but have also kept our worlds going in a number of ways,” explained Andrew.

If you wish to nominate a key worker to receive a bundle of books, simply visit Dial Lane Books and write the name and contact information of your chosen person, alongside your reason for nominating them. The slip will then be placed into a jar.

The book shop will be open between 10am and 3pm Tuesday to Saturday.

“50 tags will be pulled out at random on Saturday August 1, and the bags of books will then be delivered in person to those whose names are drawn out over the following week or so.

Andrew Marsh and Vibeke Flatman have teamed up to give back to the NHS and key workers of Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Andrew Marsh and Vibeke Flatman have teamed up to give back to the NHS and key workers of Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

“As an Ipswich resident and an Ipswich business owner, it’s only fair that this is only open to Ipswich residents, so anyone with an Ipswich postcode,” added Andrew.

“What we have just gone through and are still going through is something I struggle to get my head around, so to be able to do this and to say a small thank you to just some of the amazing folk that have looked after us in so many ways seems the least we can do.”