E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Get tickets for Ipswich Co-op Juniors' Christmas Spectacular at Snape now

PUBLISHED: 18:35 26 November 2019

Ipswich Co-op Juniors Christmas Spectacular has been providing some Christmas magic at the Snape Maltings for the past 15 years. This year's show opens on December 6 Photo:Mike Kwasniak

Ipswich Co-op Juniors Christmas Spectacular has been providing some Christmas magic at the Snape Maltings for the past 15 years. This year's show opens on December 6 Photo:Mike Kwasniak

Archant

Creating the Ipswich Co-op Juniors Christmas Spectacular is a wonderful collaborative endeavour and produces some much needed seasonal magic. We take a look behind the scenes at this Christmas treat.

Ipswich Co-op Juniors Christmas Spectacular has been providing some Christmas magic at the Snape Maltings for the past 15 years. This year's show opens on December 6 Photo:Mike KwasniakIpswich Co-op Juniors Christmas Spectacular has been providing some Christmas magic at the Snape Maltings for the past 15 years. This year's show opens on December 6 Photo:Mike Kwasniak

As the lights go up on the latest Christmas Spectacular at Snape Maltings on December 6, the Co-op Juniors Theatre Company celebrate their 15th year in the famous concert hall and have treated more than 105,000 guests to a lot of sparkling entertainment during that time.

The success of the show's popular music and dance formula, often with a storyline added, is now a firm fixture in Suffolk's entertainment calendar, drawing audiences from across East Anglia.

Most of the young cast - totalling 99 singers and dancers - were not even in the first shows at Snape, but they appreciate the chance to perform in a world-class venue. When the Co-op Juniors moved there in 2005 after staging pantomimes and musicals at the Ipswich Regent for 25 years, they could not have expected to take up residence for 15 years, as technical director Alan Ayres explains.

"When we first talked to the team at the concert hall, we literally didn't have a home for a Christmas show after the Regent decided to stage a professional panto.

Ipswich Co-op Juniors Christmas Spectacular has been providing some Christmas magic at the Snape Maltings for the past 15 years. This year's show opens on December 6 Photo:Mike KwasniakIpswich Co-op Juniors Christmas Spectacular has been providing some Christmas magic at the Snape Maltings for the past 15 years. This year's show opens on December 6 Photo:Mike Kwasniak

"Snape Maltings agreed to host our first Christmas Spectacular, which was inspired by the famous show at Radio City Music Hall in New York. It was a new direction for the group and we've never looked back. We're also staging our first musical at Snape next May with Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats, before Disney's The Little Mermaid Jr at the Seckford Theatre in June."

For director and choreographer Lucy Allen, who has performed with the company and directed Sister Act and last year's Spectacular, the opportunity to stage a show of this scale and ambition is unique.

"People like to remind me that this is the largest youth musical production in the UK, so no pressure!" she laughs.

"The Christmas show is the highlight of our year, it's a massive feel-good festive extravaganza that literally lights up the cast and audience. Choreographing numbers for such a wide range of ages is so creative and I've been lucky to work with guest choreographers who know the company and push them to achieve their best."

For musical director Jo King, who worked on Barnum and Peter Pan with the Co-op Juniors before taking over from Nigel Virley at Christmas this year, it's been a journey of discovery.

"There are always surprises working with young people, and it's a real delight for Lucy and I to discover talent in the group that hasn't had a chance to shine before.

"The familiarity of our choice of music should please our audiences. It's more festive than ever and covers a huge selection from carols to swing, marching toy soldiers to a magical nativity scene."

With a nine-piece live orchestra, Jo has created some arrangements and orchestrations, while working with top arranger David Tobin, more used to major classical recordings at Abbey Road Studios. Orchestrator and composer Jen Green, who has worked with Alison Moyet and Elaine Paige in a long list of credits, provided most of the orchestrations as "she's so familiar with musical theatre".

Always a major feature of Christmas Spectacular are the costumes, many of the 800 hand-made by parents and friends.

For costume supervisors Jeannie Ingram and Cilla Tricker. "The biggest challenge is developing original ideas and making sure each group of dancers matches or co-ordinates, and of course 80 toy soldiers have to be in identical costumes," said Jeannie Ingram.

Adds Lucy Allen, "We've got a magical stage set with towers of presents, thousands of twinkling lights, huge golden arches over the stage and some startling stage magic - we're talking camels and hippos here. It's what our audiences expect from a show with spectacular in the title and we deliver it."

Christmas Spectacular! 15th Anniversary at Snape Maltings Concert Hall from Dec 6 - 15.

Book snapemaltings.co.uk/spectacular or call 01728 687110. Seats from £15.

Booking for Cats in May 2020 opens December 6.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Little Mix announce summer gig at football stadium

Little Mix who are coming to play Colchester United's stadium next year as part of their summer party tour Photo: Official Tour Image

‘Time is precious’ – ‘Selfless’ mum Ria’s harrowing battle with brain tumour aged just 29

Maria and Chris Collins with their two children Lucas and Katie Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Incidents like this don’t often happen’ - police on Norwich Road fracas

The scene in Norwich Road Picture: ARCHANT

The Norwood factor, Vincent-Young’s waiting game and embracing a long-awaited occasion - talking points as Town host Wycombe

James Norwood could return from injury this evening against Wycombe. Photo: ROSS HALLS

Bloomfield is a boyhood Town fan and coaches in the Ipswich academy... but ‘Mr Wycombe’ has a firm eye on three points

Matt Bloomfield has now made 524 professional appearances - one for Ipswich and 523 for Wycombe. Picture: PA

Most Read

Little Mix announce summer gig at football stadium

Little Mix who are coming to play Colchester United's stadium next year as part of their summer party tour Photo: Official Tour Image

‘Time is precious’ – ‘Selfless’ mum Ria’s harrowing battle with brain tumour aged just 29

Maria and Chris Collins with their two children Lucas and Katie Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Incidents like this don’t often happen’ - police on Norwich Road fracas

The scene in Norwich Road Picture: ARCHANT

The Norwood factor, Vincent-Young’s waiting game and embracing a long-awaited occasion - talking points as Town host Wycombe

James Norwood could return from injury this evening against Wycombe. Photo: ROSS HALLS

Bloomfield is a boyhood Town fan and coaches in the Ipswich academy... but ‘Mr Wycombe’ has a firm eye on three points

Matt Bloomfield has now made 524 professional appearances - one for Ipswich and 523 for Wycombe. Picture: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Police investigation as body found in River Waveney

Emergency services at the scene after a body was found in River Waveney near Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Cyclist in 70s found badly hurt on Suffolk road – but was he involved in a collision?

The crash happened near the A1088 roundabout with Church Road in Elmswell Picture: GOOGLE

New Greater Anglia trains need upgrade to stop at small stations

The first new Stadler train from Ipswich on arrival at Cambridge station. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

New ways of handling enquiries from other forces save police time

Suffolk police contact and control room Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE

Fraud victim, 81, ‘absolutely stunned’ after £5,000 Tesco distraction theft

The distraction theft saw a woman in her 80s have her bank cards stolen from her car at Martlesham Tesco Extra, in Anson Road, on November 13 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists