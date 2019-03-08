Ipswich Music Day line-up 2019: All you need to know

Ipswich Music Day celebrates local musical talent in Christchurch Park Ipswich this Sunday (c) copyright citizenside.com

Ipswich Music Day is one of the great music events of the year. It's a huge celebration of local talent and has much to attract families and music fans of all ages. Here is this year's line-up.

Large crowds are always drawn to all of the stages at Ipswich Music Day Picture: PETER CUTTS Large crowds are always drawn to all of the stages at Ipswich Music Day Picture: PETER CUTTS

It's the largest free music event in the country and Ipswich Music Day returns to Christchurch Park on Sunday July 7 for its 29th year. There are six stages of live entertainment and music from a diverse range of home-grown musical talent from experienced performers to fresh-faced upcoming artists.

The nation's largest musical community get-together is held each year on Christchurch Park and its a place where families and music fans can mingle and enjoy the creative energy produced by a vast musical mix.

As well as programmed stages there will be fairground rides for children and adults, street food and a marketplace. Sarah Barber, portfolio-holder for the town centre and events, said: "Ipswich Music Day is one of the best free events in the region and we look forward to welcoming tens of thousands of people to Christchurch Park on Sunday. We have a huge range of musical genres on offer - everything from rock to acoustic and from classical to folk. But this is more even than that; it is an opportunity to get together with friends and family and enjoy a fantastic party atmosphere with (hopefully) more of this sunny weather."

Ipswich Music Day is a brilliant celebration of music, culture and local talent. It's a mini-one-day festival and as Ed Sheeran has proved, you never know you may be watching a future superstar-in-the-making.

Ipswich Music Day 2018 Picture: ROSS HALLS Ipswich Music Day 2018 Picture: ROSS HALLS

Parking is available on site for £5 per car via Park Road. Please feel free to bring your own food and drink to the event. Alcohol is permitted but is restricted to reasonable amount for personal consumption. Glass is not permitted on site. Please allow time for security checks at the gates upon arrival.