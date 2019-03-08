Will Young to play Ipswich Regent in October

UK pop icon Will Young will be performing at the Ipswich Regent this autumn to celebrate the release of Lexicon, his new album, and latest single All The Songs.

Lexicon is Will’s seventh album while lead single All The Songs is supported with an incredible, agenda-setting video directed by the fashion photographer and director Rankin.

An upbeat, piano-led, dancefloor-tilted heartbreak anthem, All The Songs was chosen as the first single because it serves as the perfect introduction to the album which was built around the joy of pop music, Will said: “I always say that there’s no point in doing it if it’s not joyous. That’s been my motto: do it the way you want to do it.” A motto to live by…..

The joyfulness around the making of Lexicon lit a spark of creativity for Young and he said, in some ways, the album provides a sense of new beginnings. It’s his first release on the independent label Cooking Vinyl which has given Young a sense of liberation and freedom.

Lexicon was created partly by reuniting with the team behind his 2011 album Echoes, including producers and songwriters Richard X, Jim Eliot and Mima Stilwell, and also by teaming up with the likes of Eg White (Adele, Florence + The Machine), amazing new talent Boy Matthews (ZAYN, Duke Dumont), Danny Shah (David Guetta, Kylie Minogue) and Tom Walker.

Inbetween touring and recording Will has been promoting all inclusive children’s books on Cbeebies and launching the second season of his hugely popular LGBT podcast Homo Sapiens which he co-created and co-presents with filmmaker and friend Chris Sweeney.

Will Young’s expansive career has included roles in Mrs Henderson Presents, opposite Judi Dench, and on stage as the MC in Cabaret, has clocked up in four No1 singles and two chart topping albums and two BRIT Awards.

Tickets for the Ipswich Regent gig on Saturday October 5 go on general sale on Friday March 29th at 9am from the theatre. Presale tickets are available to purchase, for those who preorder his new album from his official store, from Wednesday March 27.