Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Top artists lined up for Independent Venue Week in Ipswich and Stowmarket

PUBLISHED: 19:30 27 January 2019

The Smokehouse's Joe Bailey (left) and Marcus Neal (right) have organised a packed week of live music. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The Smokehouse's Joe Bailey (left) and Marcus Neal (right) have organised a packed week of live music. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

Two Suffolk music venues have lined up a packed week of gigs to mark Independent Venue Week from Monday.

Independent Venue Week (IVW) aims to celebrate the work of local venues, and encourage people to support the live music scene in their towns and cities.

The John Peel Centre in Stowmarket is taking part for the third year running, and is hosting Talvin Singh on Wednesday, indie-pop artist Pip Blom on Friday, cult folk singer/songwriter Beans on Toast on Saturday and a screening of music documentary Something Left Behind to round out the week on Friday.

Jane Cox, general manager, said: “The John Peel Centre is trilled to be taking part in IVW for a third year.

“It is a fantastic opportunity to highlight the great work being done by the JPC, and other independent venues around the country, throughout the year.

The John Peel Centre is taking part in Independent Venue Week for the third year running. Picture: MARK LANGFORDThe John Peel Centre is taking part in Independent Venue Week for the third year running. Picture: MARK LANGFORD

“Without grass root venues such as the JPC local bands would struggle to find places to play and develop their talents and touring bands would not be able to access audiences in this area.

“We are really excited about IVW and we have produced a programme with wide ranging appeal.”

In Ipswich, The Smokehouse in South Street will open the week with four sold out gigs – This Is The Kit on Monday, Suffolk songwriter Bessie Turner on Tuesday, a BBC Introducing Takeover on Wednesday and Daniel Wakeford on Thursday.

The week finishes with Monster Florence on Friday and Snapped Ankles on Saturday.

The Smokehouse, Ipswich, is hosting a packed week of gigs for Independent Venue Week. Picture: RACHEL EDGEThe Smokehouse, Ipswich, is hosting a packed week of gigs for Independent Venue Week. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Marcus Neal from The Smokehouse said: “We’re really, really excited to showcase the venue and put on our own gigs.

“Since opening, the venue has been hired out to local bands and promoters to put on their own shows.

“Independent Venue Week is a really big thing for us. We have This is the Kit headlining the opening night, and that’s just a few days before they headline the Roundhouse in London playing to 1,700 people, so we’re really excited about that.

“We’ve also got Daniel Wakeford performing and Snapped Ankle is closing out the week, so we’re really buzzing about Independent Venue Week.

Visit the Independent Venue Week website here for a full breakdown of venues and bands taking part.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

16,000 rail travellers to Stansted fined after believing they could use Oyster card

People have been caught out on Stansted Express trains thinking they could use Oyster cards as payment Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Lowestoft: Man jailed for 10 years for raping 12-year-old girl

Robert Anderson Fulton of Southwell Road, Lowestoft, pleaded guilty to raping a 12-year-old girl.

Headteacher to take student vandals for in-person apologies after Framlingham vandalism

Framlingham College. Pitcure: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘The club is not for sale, nor do I want to sell’ - Evans on what’s gone wrong at Town, and the future

Ipswich owner Marcus Evans. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Most Read

16,000 rail travellers to Stansted fined after believing they could use Oyster card

People have been caught out on Stansted Express trains thinking they could use Oyster cards as payment Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Lowestoft: Man jailed for 10 years for raping 12-year-old girl

Robert Anderson Fulton of Southwell Road, Lowestoft, pleaded guilty to raping a 12-year-old girl.

Headteacher to take student vandals for in-person apologies after Framlingham vandalism

Framlingham College. Pitcure: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘The club is not for sale, nor do I want to sell’ - Evans on what’s gone wrong at Town, and the future

Ipswich owner Marcus Evans. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Heavy snow could hit region – with up to 10cm in places

Ipswich Waterfront during the 'Beast from the East' last year. Heavy snow could hit Suffolk and north Essex on Tuesday Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Campaigners urge MPs to abandon Sizewell C after nuclear power plant project halted

TASC members protesting over Sizewell C Picture: TASC

Free bikini wax offer launched to promote life-saving smear tests

Beauty salon Aimez-vous is offering free bikini waxes to help promote smear tests Picture: AIMEZ-VOUS

Redundancy costs at Essex County Council reach £8.5m

Essex County Council have spent over £8.5m on redundancies in 2017/18. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Carl Marston’s ‘Around the Grounds’: a visit to Whitton United

The stand behind one of the goals at Whitton United, during the midweek clash against Godmanchester Rovers last week. Picture: CARL MARSTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists