Suffolk creativity showcased in Arts in Celebration event

Christopher Green conducts an orchestral rehearsal before lockdown. Prof Green is one of the architects of the Arts in Celebration event on September 27 Picture: Geoff Rogers Archant

Arts organisations from across Ipswich and Suffolk are coming to together to stage a large scale celebration of Suffolk’s arts and culture.

Martlesham Brass rehearsing before lockdown. It will be taking part in Arts in Celebration online on September 27 Photo: Wayne Savage Martlesham Brass rehearsing before lockdown. It will be taking part in Arts in Celebration online on September 27 Photo: Wayne Savage

Arts in Celebration will be an online programme of arts and performance from across the region produced during this time of lockdown and social distancing and showcasing the talent that is within Suffolk’s diverse communities.

The county-wide event, bringing together more than 50 organisations, will feature music from bands, choirs, ensembles and solo performances; drama and dance; poetry and the spoken word and the visual arts.

Ipswich Arts Association Chairman Christopher Green said “This is an exciting initiative which will showcase online local and regional talent and bring art and performance to audiences deprived of such during this difficult time. Our members and beyond are thrilled to be able to work on pieces and projects which can be seen by the public through the medium of the internet.”

Adam Cable of Martlesham Brass, a member of Ipswich Arts Association said “This has been an extraordinary time for the arts. Many of us who make art have felt a real absence of creativeness and coming together. Arts in Celebration gives us a focus to come together safely online and start creating music again. We are already working on a few pieces and can’t wait to get the performance seen.”

Arts in Celebration will be available via Ipswich Arts Association’s website http://www.ipswich-arts.org.uk/ from September 27, 2020.