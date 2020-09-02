E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk creativity showcased in Arts in Celebration event

PUBLISHED: 13:20 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:20 02 September 2020

Christopher Green conducts an orchestral rehearsal before lockdown. Prof Green is one of the architects of the Arts in Celebration event on September 27 Picture: Geoff Rogers

Christopher Green conducts an orchestral rehearsal before lockdown. Prof Green is one of the architects of the Arts in Celebration event on September 27 Picture: Geoff Rogers

Archant

Arts organisations from across Ipswich and Suffolk are coming to together to stage a large scale celebration of Suffolk’s arts and culture.

Martlesham Brass rehearsing before lockdown. It will be taking part in Arts in Celebration online on September 27 Photo: Wayne SavageMartlesham Brass rehearsing before lockdown. It will be taking part in Arts in Celebration online on September 27 Photo: Wayne Savage

Arts in Celebration will be an online programme of arts and performance from across the region produced during this time of lockdown and social distancing and showcasing the talent that is within Suffolk’s diverse communities.

You may also want to watch:

The county-wide event, bringing together more than 50 organisations, will feature music from bands, choirs, ensembles and solo performances; drama and dance; poetry and the spoken word and the visual arts.

Ipswich Arts Association Chairman Christopher Green said “This is an exciting initiative which will showcase online local and regional talent and bring art and performance to audiences deprived of such during this difficult time. Our members and beyond are thrilled to be able to work on pieces and projects which can be seen by the public through the medium of the internet.”

Adam Cable of Martlesham Brass, a member of Ipswich Arts Association said “This has been an extraordinary time for the arts. Many of us who make art have felt a real absence of creativeness and coming together. Arts in Celebration gives us a focus to come together safely online and start creating music again. We are already working on a few pieces and can’t wait to get the performance seen.”

Arts in Celebration will be available via Ipswich Arts Association’s website http://www.ipswich-arts.org.uk/ from September 27, 2020.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Latest ‘R’ rate for east revealed as scientists say England number could be above 1

The latest R number for the east of England has been published by the Government (stock photo) Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

Land earmarked for 22 new homes on sale for £1.6m

Land with plans for 22-home estate in Violet Hill Road, Stowmarket up for £1.3m sale. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Motorist held after driving on wrong side of A14

A motorist has been held on suspicion of drink driving after being stopped driving along the A14 in the wrong direction. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Latest ‘R’ rate for east revealed as scientists say England number could be above 1

The latest R number for the east of England has been published by the Government (stock photo) Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

Land earmarked for 22 new homes on sale for £1.6m

Land with plans for 22-home estate in Violet Hill Road, Stowmarket up for £1.3m sale. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Motorist held after driving on wrong side of A14

A motorist has been held on suspicion of drink driving after being stopped driving along the A14 in the wrong direction. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Which Suffolk restaurants are extending the Eat Out to Help Out deal?

Where in Suffolk and north Essex is continuing the Eat Out to Help Out scheme in September? Picture: ANTHONY DEVLIN/PA IMAGES/GOOGLE MAPS/THE UNRULY PIG/GREGG BROWN

Suffolk creativity showcased in Arts in Celebration event

Christopher Green conducts an orchestral rehearsal before lockdown. Prof Green is one of the architects of the Arts in Celebration event on September 27 Picture: Geoff Rogers

Man fights off knife-wielding robber

A man in his 30s, was at the bus stop on Belvedere Road/A12, when he was approached by a man on a mountain bike, who demanded that he hand over his wallet. Picture: Google Images

All aboard! Delight as new bus service starts in village

Peasenhall residents turned out to celebrate the return of the 522 bus service to the village Picture: LAURENCE MOSS

Developer submits plans for 80 homes in small village

Hopkins Homes has submitted plans for 80 new homes in land known as Chapel Field in Grundisburgh Picture: HOPKINS HOMES