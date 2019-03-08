Everything we know so far about new Art Eat festival in Ipswich

Our arts editor finds out more about this brand new event on the town’s Waterfront

Iona Hodgson and Daisy Lees - organisers of the Art Eat event planned for the Ipswich Waterfront. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Waterfront will be a riot of colour, sounds, smells and movement this September as a new high profile festival will be looking to draw different community groups together explore their art, heritage and cuisine in a two-day celebration of the town’s diverse culture.

Art Eat, the brain child of two creative collaborators Daisy Lees and Iona Hodgson, is expecting to draw more than 20,000 people to the free visual art event which will also offer visitors lashings of vibrant street food.

It’s a heady combination which will provide food for all the senses as well as our imaginations. The festival co-director, Daisy Lees, said: “The festival will include community street art projects and participatory workshop, a commercial art fair, craft market, exhibitions, street food stalls, entertainment and music appealing to a broad audience.”

Iona Hodgson said the aim of the event will be to bring together a selection of artists, traders and performers from across East Anglia – and beyond – for a celebration of creativity, diversity and deliciousness.

The pair are also keen to develop links and work with local businesses, charities, educational organisations and community groups to make Art Eat a truly ‘organic’ event which is deeply rooted in the town and reflects all aspects of Ipswich in the 21st century.

Festival co-director, Iona Hodgson, added: “We have large-scale urban art projects which businesses can sponsor including urban murals and a textile installation.”

Earlier this year Art Eat gained a grant from The Big Lottery Fund to produce a community mural in Ipswich. The project’s aim is to address and raise awareness of local issues as well as improve public spaces.

Daisy and Iona have arranged for mural design workshops to be led by Bristol community artist Zoe Power in collaboration with local organisations Emmaus Suffolk, 4YP, Inside Out, Suffolk MIND at Quay Place, YMCA Trinity Group and Suffolk County Council.

The workshops will be open to the public. Places are limited so please book in advance by texting 07990 802776. Art Eat festival organisers will also be looking for volunteers to help paint the mural in June once it has been designed. The workshops will be held daily from May 27-31.

Mural Artist Zoe Power says; “I’m very excited to be working with Art Eat Festival. It’s extremely rewarding working with local people to create a bright and positive landmark for the community to take pride and ownership in.”

The murals are designed to celebrate our collective heritage and to offer a warning about hidden dangers in modern life – colourful public service messages.

Art Eat Festival has been awarded grants from Arts Council England, The Big Lottery Fund, Stop Loan Sharks Community Fund and The Womens Centenary Fund to produce three community murals.

Women and children at Guru Nanak Gurdwara, Ipswich, have participated in art workshops with artist Artful Sketcha and helped design a mural in homage to Princess Sophia Duleep Singh, a prominent suffragette and unsung hero.

Another mural will be designed and painted in HM Warren Hill Prison. Led by celebrated artist Everton Wright, this project will raise awareness of the dangers of borrowing money from loan sharks, and encourage the reporting of loan sharks.

Through this project participants and the general public will be deterred from borrowing money from loan sharks. Participants will gain information about alternatives such as credit unions.

Daisy Lees said: “The Stop Loan Sharks Mural is a creative and vibrant project which will have a strong emphasis on creating street art for the town which is beautiful, despite the ugly themes. Ipswich Borough Council and Suffolk County Council have been very supportive, we really hope the town will like the finished works”

Further announcements about the art, music and food events will be announced later in the year. Further information about taking part in the mural project, offering sponsorship or getting involved in other events can be found at www.arteatfestival.com Facebook: @ARTEATevents. The Art Eat Festival will take place on Ipswich Waterfront on September 21-22.