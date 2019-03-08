E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Saturday Streaming: "What is Benjamin hiding in BBC1's new thriller Gold Digger?"

PUBLISHED: 20:04 16 November 2019

Julia Day (JULIA ORMOND), Benjamin (BEN BARNES) - (C) Mainstreet Pictures Picture: Mike Hogan

Julia Day (JULIA ORMOND), Benjamin (BEN BARNES) - (C) Mainstreet Pictures Picture: Mike Hogan

WARNING: Use of this copyright image is subject to the terms of use of BBC Pictures' Digital Picture Service (BBC Pictures) as set out at www.bbcpictures.co.uk. In particular, this image may only be published by a registered User of BBC Pictures for editorial use for the purpose of publicising the relevant BBC programme, personnel or activity during the Publicity Period which ends three review weeks following the date of transmission and provided the BBC and the copyright holder in the caption are credited. For any other purpose whatsoever, including advertising and commercial, prior written approval from the copyright holder will be required.

The genre-bending age gap drama landed on our screens on November 12…and we've already binged our way through all six episodes.

What did I make of it? Let's start with the premise.

Julia (Julia Ormond) is a 59-year-old mama and grannie who's still got it going on. I mean, come on how amazing is her lioness-like mane of hair? She's uprooted herself to the Big Smoke for a weekend to celebrate the 'big 6-0', bunkering down in a glamorous hotel. But, alas, her three grown-up kids bail on her at the last minute. What's a girl to do? Well, pull on a coat, flick that hair and set out to explore of course.

Ending up at the British Museum, while pondering a display with a missing exhibit, she's approached by a rather dashing chap, Benjamin. Not Ben (but played by Prince Caspian Ben Barnes). Fascinated by her knowledge and historic prowess, mystery man (who incidentally has the darkest eyes I've ever seen) invites Julia for a drink.

What to do? Be flattered and say 'er no thanks you're alright?' escaping with one's dignity intact, but with a little flutter of excitement. Write him off as a weirdo? Or believe, because this is the 21st century, that if it's OK for older men to be attracted to younger women, surely the shoe can fit on the other foot?

Julia picks the latter and, despite being ID'd in a bar as designer-geared copywriter Ben's mother, holds her nerve….and her head up high.

You may also want to watch:

If nothing else, this drama/rom-com has given us all something to talk about when it comes to relationships and our perception of them. If a 60-year-old man rocks up in a bar with a 35-year-old beauty hanging off his arm no one bats an eyelid do they? But a 60-year-old woman with a man approaching 40? That scenario is almost pitch-perfectly played out and disected across the series. How could she possibly kid herself that she's attractive enough to lure a younger man? As her children point out, Ben must only want Julia for her money (thanks kids). Isn't she embarrassed to be seen in public with someone her family consider a man-child?

I think the Beeb have done this rather well. Ben is somewhat of a wet blanket at times, and I found myself rolling my eyes at his pleas and almost misanthropic behaviour. But the story itself was rather compelling, showing the struggles the dynamic of an older woman with a younger man might face. Women are more innately the nurturers in our families. And it was interesting to see Julia flick between being the wild sex-crazed siren she wanted to appear to be, and mother mode - admonishing Ben for bad behaviour, and all too easily forgiving him, mopping his brow and patting his back in displays usually the reserve of a mother's unconditional love.

As well as the omnipresent Ben, who appears to be hiding something, Gold Digger lays out complex characters around our protagonists. Julia's children. A gay daughter struggling to find her place in the world. An angsty son torn between his parents. And an older son, finding his 2.4 family life stifling. All three of them share Julia's flashbacks to an unspoken traumatic event in their past.

Add to the party Ted (Alex Jennings), Julia's possessive newly ex-husband, who had an affair with her ex-best friend (Nikki Amuka-Bird) and you've almost got all the elements for a South American telenovela.

Episode one opens with Julia fleeing her house in a wedding dress? Was there a wedding? What was Ben hiding? Will she ever find the happiness she's been denied throughout decades of marriage? Watch away and find out!

Gold Digger is on every Tuesday evening at 9pm. Or stream all six episodes now on BBC iPlayer.

Most Read

Police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police at The Magpie Inn on Sunday, where a woman died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Travel chaos as A14 closed in both directions after lorry crash

A lorry smashed through the central reservation on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Most Read

Police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police at The Magpie Inn on Sunday, where a woman died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Travel chaos as A14 closed in both directions after lorry crash

A lorry smashed through the central reservation on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

First look inside magician’s amazing brand new £150k theatre

First look inside refurbished theatre at Stonham Barns. Pictured is theatre and entertainment manager Robbie James Picture: RACHEL EDGE

A man who stabbed his wife in the head and a county lines dealer are among those jailed

Benjamin Hartley has been jailed for stabbing his wife in the head. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The horrifying phantom of Livermere which inspired ghost story writer MR James to put pen to paper.

Weird Suffolk Great Livermere Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Leiston suffer heavy 5-1 home defeat at hands of Banbury United

Leiston right-back Kyle Hammond keeps an eye on a Banbury opponent during this afternoon's Southern League Premier Central match at Victory Road. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Five reasons why Suffolk’s Alex Albon has proved an inspiration in F1

Albon said that he was thankful to be able to stay on for another year Picture: MARK THOMPSON/ GETTY IMAGES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists