James Blunt announces major Essex gig for August 2021

PUBLISHED: 18:16 09 September 2020

Singer-songwriter James Blunt is staging a major outdoor concert at Audley End in Essex next summer Photo: Heritage Live

Archant

After a summer devoid of live music, next year will be different as singer-songwriter James Blunt has announced a major outdoor gig in the spectacular grounds of Audley End House and Gardens, the Jacobean mansion in the heart of the Essex countryside.

James Blunt will be performing at Audley End in Essex next summer Photo: Alistair NelsonJames Blunt will be performing at Audley End in Essex next summer Photo: Alistair Nelson

Singer-songwriter James Blunt will take to the stage on Friday August 13, 2021 as part of his ‘Once Upon A Mind Tour’. Special guests for the evening will be Craig Charles’ Funk & Soul Show and the Hackney Colliery Band.

Since emerging with 2005’s‘Back to Bedlam’, the biggest selling UK Album of the year, bolstered by the incredible success of the single ‘You’re Beautiful’ which went on to become No.1 in several countries worldwide including the UK and USA, James Blunt has become one of Britain’s most loved solo artists.

With five more albums under his belt including his most recent, last year’s ‘Once Upon A Mind’ - which saw him return to the classic singer-songwriter style of timeless songs that touch both the heart and the head - Blunt is as popular as ever.

Having worked with the likes of Ed Sheeran and selling over 20 million albums worldwide, his success has also seen him receive multiple Grammy nominations and two BRIT Awards.

Helping to make the event extra special will be Red Dwarf actor, broadcaster and DJ Craig Charles, who has also cemented himself as one of the UK’s most respected funk and soul DJ’s. With his iconic BBC Radio 6 Music primetime Saturday evening show he delivers the classic sounds of the 60’s and 70’s as well as introducing audiences to the freshest artists in the genre.

Craig has captivated crowds throughout the UK, having performed his legendary DJ set at numerous festivals such as Love Box, Park Life, Festival No 6, Wychwood Festival, Common People, Mostly Jazz Funk and Soul festival to name but a few. In 2016 Craig played to over 10,000 people at the world famous Arcadia and Shangri-La stage in Glastonbury.

Joining James Blunt and Craig Charles on the day will be the Hackney Colliery band, who were described by BBC Radio 2 as ‘one of the greatest live bands that we have in this country’. With five albums to their name, including 2019’s Collaborations: Volume One which saw them record with jazz and world music stars including Angelique Kidjo and Mulatu Astatke, the band have gone from strength to strength since their creation more than 10 years ago.

Their characteristic sound fuses brass, percussion and electronics to create a genre-defying, highly original mix. It’s this sound that has wowed audiences the world over including sell-out shows at Barbican Hall and Koko, as well as high-profile festival appearances including Field Day, Love Supreme, WOMAD and Glastonbury. James Blunt Plus Special Guests will be at Audley End House and Gardens, Saffron Walden, CB11 4JF on Friday August 13, 2021. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday September 18, 2020 at 9am. Register for priority access to Early Bird Tickets at the Heritage Live website from Wednesday September 9. Pre-Sale for those registered opens on Wednesday September 16 at 9am.

Car parking tickets can be purchased in advance via the online ticketing process when buying through Ticketmaster, Heritage Live’s primary ticket agent.

