James Bond star coming to Suffolk

Bond girl Madeline Smith is introducing the music of James Bond at a concert at the Spa Pavilion Photo: Phil Morley Archant

Will you be going to see them when they visit Felixstowe this spring?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

James Bond isn't James Bond without the stirring musical score or an iconic theme song and Suffolk audiences will be getting the full, brassy sound of 007 when The Q Music Show brings its James Bond Concert Spectacular to the Spa Pavilion in Felixstowe.

What's more there will be a bona fide Bond girl to introduce the music and compère the evening, the iconic Madeline Smith who played Miss Caruso in Live And Let Die as well a s featuring in a number of cult Hammer films and the Frankie Howerd classic Up Pompeii.

Formed in 2004, Q The Music Show has been a huge success all around the world with its energetic and exciting performance by some of the UK's leading musicians.

You may also want to watch:

Featuring all the songs from the 007 movies, you can hear the greats like Goldfinger, Diamonds Are Forever, Skyfall, Thunderball, Live And Let Die, Goldeneye and Licence To Kill among others. With top musicians and Madeline Smith acting as an informative compère this show has everything you could want for that feel good night out.

In 2019, the show made its debut on the West End, selling out the Adelphi Theatre and received critical acclaim from reviewers. Two years earlier they were asked to perform at Sir Roger Moore's official memorial event in front of Royalty and the who's who of the British film industry including Sir Michael Caine, Dame Joan Collins and David Walliams.

When played in a concert setting you realise how thrillingly good the music is from regular composers John Barry and David Arnold.

The James Bond Concert Spectacular is at the Spa Pavilion, Felixstowe, on Sunday May 3 at 7.30pm.

All Tickets are £25