John Peel Centre to screen Jimi Hendrix film

PUBLISHED: 17:00 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:00 04 September 2020

Guitar legend Jimi Hendrix. Picture: FILE/PRESS ASSOCIATION

Guitar legend Jimi Hendrix. Picture: FILE/PRESS ASSOCIATION

The John Peel Centre in Stowmarket is to mark the 50th anniversary of the death of guitar legend Jimi Hendrix.

The John Peel Centre in Stowmarket. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGEThe John Peel Centre in Stowmarket. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

It will be screening a renowned documentary about the musician followed by an online Q&A with its director.

‘A Film About Jimi Hendrix’ will be shown at the centre on September 18 and will see Joe Boyd, who also produced the film, answer questions via Zoom.

Released in 1973, the film contains footage of Hendrix performing at landmark events including Woodstock and the Isle of Wight Festival.

It explores his life and legacy, with contributions from members of his family plus stars such as Mick Jagger, Eric Clapton and Pete Townshend.

Hendrix was born in Seattle and although his career only lasted four years before he died at the age of just 27, he is widely regarded as one of the most influential musicians of the rock era.

A spokesman for the John Peel Centre said: “This event provides a unique opportunity to speak directly to the man responsible for the film.”

The screening is part of the centre’s Challenge 81 fundraising campaign, which raises funds towards the ongoing costs of keeping the centre open and in support of the Music Venue Trust’s national initiative to prevent the closure of hundreds of independent venues.

On August 30, on what would have been the 81st birthday of much-loved BBC DJ John Peel, the centre broadcast a music special on the its YouTube page featuring contributions from stars including Pete Hook of New Order, Billy Bragg and Fairport Convention.

Tickets for A Film About Jimi Hendrix cost £20, with complimentary drink, but numbers are limited due to social distancing.

For details go to Stowmarket’s Regal Theatre website.

