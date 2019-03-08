Jive Aces swing onto the New Wolsey stage for Mother’s Day

The Jive Aces who are bringing their colourful show to the New Wolsey Theatre Photo: Jive Aces Archant

Swing and jive band and Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalists, The Jive Aces are bringing their colourful Big Beat Revue to the New Wolsey, Ipswich this weekend.

The show features special guests, the vintage pinup dancing singing and tapping showgirls, The Satin Dollz; the low down baritone sax of Lottie B and the smooth accordion of Grazia Bevilacqua. From beginning to end the show is full of colours, 40’s and 50’s songs and rhythms with a dash of Rock n Roll. The show will have you feet taping with all time classics made famous by Louis Prima, Bobby Darin, The Andrew Sisters and Ella Fitzgerald along with a wide selection of originals taken from their ten studio albums.

The show was launched for the first time during the summer at the Edinburgh Fringe where they sold out and got 5 star reviews. And now the show is travelling all over the United Kingdom and beyond.

The Jive Aces, who became famous for putting Simon Cowell in “a good mood”, just received the 2018 prestigious Boisdale Music Award for Best Band presented by the ‘Boogie King’ Jools Holland.

Their hallmark yellow suits have appeared on many world known and world class stages from Glastonbury to the Montreux Jazz Festival, TV appearances such as Strictly Come Dancing and Children in Need as well as working alongside John Travolta, Van Morrison and Status Quo.

The Jive Aces are at the New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich on Sunday March 31.