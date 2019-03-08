Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Jive Aces swing onto the New Wolsey stage for Mother’s Day

PUBLISHED: 19:02 26 March 2019

The Jive Aces who are bringing their colourful show to the New Wolsey Theatre Photo: Jive Aces

The Jive Aces who are bringing their colourful show to the New Wolsey Theatre Photo: Jive Aces

Archant

Swing and jive band and Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalists, The Jive Aces are bringing their colourful Big Beat Revue to the New Wolsey, Ipswich this weekend.

The show features special guests, the vintage pinup dancing singing and tapping showgirls, The Satin Dollz; the low down baritone sax of Lottie B and the smooth accordion of Grazia Bevilacqua. From beginning to end the show is full of colours, 40’s and 50’s songs and rhythms with a dash of Rock n Roll. The show will have you feet taping with all time classics made famous by Louis Prima, Bobby Darin, The Andrew Sisters and Ella Fitzgerald along with a wide selection of originals taken from their ten studio albums.

The show was launched for the first time during the summer at the Edinburgh Fringe where they sold out and got 5 star reviews. And now the show is travelling all over the United Kingdom and beyond.

The Jive Aces, who became famous for putting Simon Cowell in “a good mood”, just received the 2018 prestigious Boisdale Music Award for Best Band presented by the ‘Boogie King’ Jools Holland.

Their hallmark yellow suits have appeared on many world known and world class stages from Glastonbury to the Montreux Jazz Festival, TV appearances such as Strictly Come Dancing and Children in Need as well as working alongside John Travolta, Van Morrison and Status Quo.

The Jive Aces are at the New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich on Sunday March 31.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Eight games left... Tipping point, basement battle and the chance to be party poopers

Town head to Bolton on April 6 for a basement battle. Photo: PA

Most Read

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Eight games left... Tipping point, basement battle and the chance to be party poopers

Town head to Bolton on April 6 for a basement battle. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man jailed for ‘savage’ murder of Colchester coin collector will serve minimum of 30 years

Danny Bostock, aged 32, was found guilty of the murder of Colchester coin collector Gordon McGhee Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Jive Aces swing onto the New Wolsey stage for Mother’s Day

The Jive Aces who are bringing their colourful show to the New Wolsey Theatre Photo: Jive Aces

From gap years, internships and 9 to 5 jobs - what options are out there for graduates?

Alex Munn, a recent graduate of University of Suffolk and owner of Project 21 - alongside one of the charity's ambassadors Freddie. Picture: ALEX MUNN

Ipswich crash victim identified as Polish tourist visiting from Norway

The collision happened next to the double roundabouts next to Cardinal Park, Ipswich, close to the Novotel in the town centre Picture: ARCHANT

Lorry driver accused of stealing nearly 3,000 PlayStation 4 Slims ‘interfered with tachograph’, court hears

The consoles had been due to leave the Port of Felixstowe for Saudi Arabia Picture: MIKE PAGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists