Despite a lifeline of £950,000 being awarded to Britten Pears Arts at Snape as part of the government’s Cultural Recovery programme, the charity may be forced to lose up to 15 jobs as part of a staff restructure.

Staff who work for Britten Pears Arts (formerly Snape Maltings and the Britten-Pears Foundation) have been informed that the charity is proposing to restructure the organisation which may lead to up to 15 jobs being at risk.

Britten Pears Arts is funded through a variety of diverse income streams, but these have been considerably impacted by the pandemic. Some live music performances have resumed in September but these have played to limited audiences because of the need for social distancing.

A spokesman for Britten Pears Arts said: “The decline in its royalty and trading income has been significant although some costs were saved through lockdown and the cancellation of performances and events.

“We are grateful to have received a grant of £950,000 from the Cultural Recovery Fund to help it for the remainder of this financial year. We have also taken advantage of the Government’s job retention scheme, made temporary salary cuts and reduced expenditure. Snape Maltings Trading Ltd, (the commercial subsidiary of Britten Pears Arts whose profits from the shops and cafes go towards funding the charity), has recently completed its own restructure. The Charity is also grateful for the continued support of its Friends and supporters.

“However, the pandemic and the restrictions that this has enforced on all activities has necessitated proposals to change the structure of the organisation to make further savings. The majority of jobs at Britten Pears Arts will be retained, but 10 - 15 roles may be at risk.”

Roger Wright, CEO, Britten Pears Arts said: “It is good to have audiences and visitors back at Snape Maltings and the Red House again, but the current restrictions are severely limiting the activities we can undertake. These circumstances, combined with the impact of our considerably reduced income streams, mean that we are required to make restructure proposals that may result in a reduction in the number of roles at Britten Pears Arts to help sustain the organisation for the long term.”